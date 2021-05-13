Instructive element adds value to Freedom Rider sites

There is no simple explanation why Freedom Riders fighting segregation were willing to die riding a bus, or why they would even need to, let alone why whites across the South hoped to test that commitment with fire.
But with the Freedom Riders National Monument in Anniston comes tourists who want to know exactly what they’re seeing, and maybe begin to get answers to those questions.
That’s where the National Park Service comes in, its goal being to educate the public about hundreds of historically intriguing sites throughout the United States. Families from far away are making the pilgrimage to the bus burning site, the bus depot and the visitor center to learn about the 1961 Freedom Rides and the attempted murders that took place just outside city limits.
But how can anyone hope to explain it to people who haven’t grown up beside the history? What about kids?
The Park Service is doing part of the work with a book.
“It’s our responsibility to facilitate opportunities for them to understand why the world is the way it is,” said Kathryn Gardiner, lead park ranger of the Freedom Riders sites in Anniston and Birmingham.
“The National Park Service preserves and protects not only natural expanses but the stories that make us uniquely American. Some of those stories are not very pretty, but we’re not here to just tell pretty stories.”
Teaching the tiny
Gardiner was part of a team that developed the park’s new Junior Ranger Guidebook, a magazine-like booklet that attempts to tell the story of the Freedom Rides in a variety of education styles. The guide officially released May 1, and so far there have been four or five to complete the book and earn their Junior Rangers badge for the monument.
The guidebook eschews rigid textbook design, instead telling the story of the Freedom Rides through colorful layouts, typefaces and photographs packed into about 20 pages. Millennials might think of “Zoobooks,” an old animal education magazine series, on first glance.
Visitors can fill out as many of the book’s 20 activities as they like. Some are appropriate to teens and others are aimed at young children, even down to toddlers.
On Page 5 is an activity that asks the reader if they’ve ever felt unwelcome, the way the Freedom Riders felt unwelcome as they traveled. Below the question is a set of eight minimally illustrated faces, like emoticons, expressing sadness, frustration and wariness. Kids are encouraged to make the face they have when they feel unwelcome.
“We’re not just asking if you’ve felt this way but asking you to show it with your body,” Gardiner said. “They’re learning about emotions and learning to move their body, engaging another side of the brain. We’re hoping to take the intellectual information and bridge it to their lived experience.
“Regardless of your age, something can resonate with you.”
The opposite page asks kids what things they would bring with them if they were to undertake the Freedom Rides, while pointing out everyday items the real Riders brought.
There’s emotional education — a stuffed animal is a suggested option — but historical information too, like how police took away Judy Frieze Wright’s asthma inhaler, and a note that Charles Person lost his journal during the attack and is still looking for it to this day.
Gardiner said it was important to the Park Service that no judgment of what happened be passed by the book, only a presentation of factual information from primary sources.
“It’s not our job necessarily to weigh in on what was happening, but to draw connections back,” she said. But there was also an attempt to avoid watered-down language and sanitizing what happened.
“It’s meant to be provocative, to provoke conversation,” Gardiner said.
Teaching teens and adults
Activities for older children tie into state educational requirements, Gardiner said.
Readers are encouraged to draw outlines around states and name them on a map of the first Freedom Ride, which stretched south from Washington D.C. to Birmingham, a potential help in geography class.
Page 7 offers some English studies through poetry, teaching the concept of a haiku (a Japanese form of poem with three lines and a specific number of syllables used for each) and asking the reader to write one about a time they found the courage to help someone in trouble.
There’s also a fair amount of journaling, both on the part of the reader in contemplative activities and on the part of the Freedom Riders, many of whom are quoted directly about their experiences.
The last activity tasks Junior Rangers-in-training to interview someone born before 1955 about that person’s memory of the Freedom Rides, the attitudes his or her family had and the interview subject’s own feelings about them at the time.
Gardiner said the more open-ended activities work well for teens and adults. Earlier this month, a father and son worked on the guidebook together, something one of Gardiner’s colleagues witnessed, which led to discussion between the two about race and how it can be addressed as Americans.
“I’ve had a huge number of adults work on the Junior Ranger books,” Gardiner said, “even up to 90 years old.”
Educate to elevate
Once the book is completed (a process that takes about an hour and a half, if every activity is finished), visitors can return to a ranger or the Chamber of Commerce, which is also a visitors center for the monument, and receive a Junior Ranger pin for their participation.
Gardiner said the Park Service’s overall goal is to present a clear set of facts and give visitors to the monument a chance to learn, grow and hopefully help heal the rifts created by racism in American history.
“We obviously still have a long way to go as a nation in reaching a place to say we’ve healed those wounds,” Gardiner said. “We just hope to contribute to that process, by telling the truth and telling the story.”