Injuries result from wreck on South Quintard

Quintard wreck

A wreck on South Quintard Saturday put this SUV on its roof.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

At midday Saturday, a wreck involving a black SUV and a white 4-door SUV occurred at the intersection of South Quintard and F Street in Anniston. The white SUV flipped upside down. A police officer at the scene said the wreck resulted in serious injuries. 

Several police officers and first responders were on the scene. No other information is available at this time.

