In Anniston campaign stop, Jones hammers Tuberville

With four days left until the Nov. 3 election, U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, made a quick campaign stop in Anniston and gave a speech that hammered hard on his Republican opponent, Tommy Tuberville.
“It won’t be a year before Tommy Tuberville becomes an embarrassment to this state, because he doesn’t know the issues and he doesn’t know what to do,” Jones said to a crowd of about 50 people in a parking lot near the corner of Noble Street and Alabama 202. “And he dang sure is not going to know what to do when Donald Trump is no longer the president of the United States.”
Jones has been traveling across the state in recent days as time ticks down toward his matchup with Tuberville, the former Auburn football coach who holds the lead in the polls.
Jones was originally scheduled to be in Mobile on Friday, but Hurricane Zeta changes his plan, according to a campaign aide. Local Democrats organized a rally after getting word on Thursday night.
It’s unclear whether Tuberville will make a similar appearance. According to accounts in various new outlets, the former coach made an appearance at a campaign rally at a baseball stadium in Madison Thursday night, talking mostly about his interactions with President Donald Trump.
Tuberville’s campaign did respond to the “embarrassment” comment from Jones.
“By supporting everything Alabamians oppose and opposing everything Alabamians support, Doug Jones has spent two years thumbing his nose at the citizens he swore to represent,” Tuberville spokesman Paul Shashy wrote in a text to The Anniston Star on Friday afternoon. “It’s time for Alabama to have a senator who represents our conservative values, not the liberal values of Doug Jones’ high-dollar donors in Hollywood and New York.”
Jones is the first Democrat Alabama has sent to the Senate in a quarter-century, elected after sexual misconduct allegations scuttled Roy Moore’s chances of winning a special election in 2017.
During that campaign and in office, Jones has marketed himself as an across-the-aisle lawmaker, willing to work with Republicans on unglamorous legislation that brings the goods home for working Alabamians.
In recent weeks, though his barbs at Tuberville have grown sharper. On television, Jones’ campaign ads criticize Tuberville’s football career, painting him as a “quitter” because of his moves from college to college.
To political audiences, Jones points out Tuberville’s seeming unfamiliarity with the Voting Rights Act — a landmark civil rights bill brought about by protests in Alabama — after Tuberville flubbed an answer to a question about the act.
“One of the great disappointments of this campaign is, Alabama is not really getting choices between substance and substance,” Jones said. “They’re getting choices between substance and leadership — and nothing.”
Most polls show Tuberville with a double-digit lead over Jones, although the Jones campaign claims the race is tightening. Democrats in the crowd on Friday said they felt the race is winnable.
“He needs to reach young voters,” said Anniston resident Trace Fleming-Trice. “I think they’re always going to be key. Their enthusiasm is priceless.”
Alabama Democrats in recent years have focused increasingly on turnout and registration of new voters in an attempt to chip away at the Republican majority they’ve faced in recent elections. Nationwide, Democrats this year have urged supporters to vote early, including through expanded absentee voting allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Calhoun County Democratic Party chairwoman Sheila Gilbert asked the Friday crowd how many had already voted, more than half raised their hands.
Those who hadn’t yet voted, such as Anniston City Councilwoman-Elect Ciara Smith, said they intend to encourage others to vote, too.
“I think he speaks with passion and heart,” Smith said of the senator. “More importantly, he’s educated and he knows what he’s talking about, which is more than I could say for the other candidate.”