A dust-up in Anniston’s City Council meeting last week about downtown developments may have been based in fiction, rather than fact.
Councilman David Reddick questioned City Manager Jay Johnson last week, probing for information about potential investors for an empty lot at 12th and Noble streets. Johnson said an attorney mentioned in a meeting that a woman he represented might want to invest in the site. Reddick said Johnson failed in his “fiduciary duty” to the city by not contacting the woman about that or other investments, and by doing so without telling the council.
Johnson identified the woman as Carol Frederick, a California-based developer, in an email last Wednesday. The Star called a number Monday that Frederick used on a city building department document, and the woman who answered the phone declined to identify herself, but called herself a representative of Frederick. She said Frederick had no such interest in the hotel site.
“She will not spend one more thin dime” in Anniston, the representative said by phone Monday.
That reluctance stems from an earlier project in Anniston, the representative said. Frederick sued the city in February, alleging that city staff misused building codes to halt progress on the opening of the Parlormint Lounge, a new business she helped develop at 1016 Noble St. According to the suit, the city demanded the installation of sprinklers or a fire separation between the bar and an upstairs apartment, which the complaint argues is unnecessary.
According to Johnson, the meeting in question took place while litigation over the hotel site continued with J2 Investments, a Mississippi-based firm that was to develop the hotel, until it abandoned the project last year. He said that Frederick’s attorney, Donald Stewart, of Anniston, had mentioned her apparent interest in the site.
Johnson said he didn’t contact Frederick about the development initially because of the ongoing lawsuit with J2. He said that he later briefly researched Frederick and did not contact her afterward.
Reddick said that regardless of Frederick’s intent or ability to finance, Johnson should have contacted her about investment opportunities in the city that weren’t frozen by a lawsuit. He said by phone Monday that Johnson should have told the council about presumed contact and let it make a decision about pursuing what he called a “serious investor.”
“If she goes and invests in Oxford or Jacksonville or anywhere else, if her goal was to cut a check in this city, it says we had a goose that lays golden eggs and we gave it away to our neighbors,” Reddick said.
He said that if Johnson could be proven to have cost the city an investment project, that he could be charged with a crime for losing the city money. Asked the specific state law that would allow such a charge, Reddick said he didn’t know.
Johnson said during the meeting last week that he would reach out to Frederick once the hotel viability study was finished, when, he said, he plans to reach out to any and all developers.
According to Frederick’s representative, that may not be necessary.
“To have someone come to Anniston and be treated like a pariah,” she said about Frederick, “I don’t know what else you could call it. Bottom line, it’s awful.”