Hundreds celebrate Christmas Day at annual Judkins Family BBQ

Volunteer servers at the Judkins Family Christmas BBQ helped serve great food at the annual Judkins Family BBQ in Anniston on Christmas Day. 

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

It is perhaps better to bless than to be blessed.

If that sounds a bit confusing, Jackie Jenkins easily breaks it down with a suitable Christmas-themed idea.