Hundreds celebrate Christmas Day at annual Judkins Family BBQ

It is perhaps better to bless than to be blessed.
If that sounds a bit confusing, Jackie Jenkins easily breaks it down with a suitable Christmas-themed idea.
“If you’re going to waste money, waste it on making people happy,” she said, standing in the middle of a green-and-red-decked Carver Community Center crowded with hundreds who came to accept her family’s blessing to the community with music, food and fellowship on Christmas Day.
When one offer of a free plate was turned down for fear of depriving someone more in need, Judkins would not hear of it.
“This isn’t just for the homeless, this is for the haves and the have-nots,” Jenkins said. “It’s about making the community a family and we have more than enough to feed everybody in Calhoun County.”
The meals featured chicken, ribs, sides, desserts and drinks.
This is the seventh year the Judkins family have shared their Christmas with the community, having begun in Zinn Park eight years ago before moving to the Carver Center the next year with the support of the city of Anniston.
“The city of Anniston totally rocks,” Judkins said about the municipality’s support. “I asked, and they said, ‘Yes.’ They have been so supportive for the past six years.”
Judkins said the family does it “because it’s Christmas Day.”
“Everybody is not fortunate to have family and you have some that have lost family this year,” Judkins said.
It wasn’t a requirement to go to the center to receive the Christmas meal as Judkins made sure meals were delivered to senior centers and people who for various reasons could not get to the dinner.
She said 45 plates had been delivered within the first hour of the two-hour event.
N2 Christ and the Mary Culpepper Community Choir were among the groups and individuals who brought their talents to stage with special music for the season.
“I’m just not sure how you can spend a Christmas Day better than this,” Judkins said.