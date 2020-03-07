Hundreds arrive in Anniston for mountain bike race

Alex Green, 16, of Birmingham, had never ridden in an official race on the mountain bike trails at McClellan in Anniston. As of Saturday morning, no one had.
But Green has now given the trails a try, and he’s excited about them.
“They’re fast,” Green said. “It’s really good dirt out here, so you can pretty much cook it the whole time.”
Green was among about 600 high-school-age competitive mountain bikers who showed up at the McClellan Bike Trails Saturday to warm up for the trail’s first National Interscholastic Cycling Association race, an event organizers hope will become a fixture on a growing high school mountain biking circuit.
That race is planned for Sunday, but a pre-ride for the event Saturday brought out well over a thousand people. A colorful tent city, with pavilions of mountain cycling teams from Alabama, Mississippi and Florida, filled the fields outside the entrance to the trails Saturday afternoon. There was no count of the crowd, but organizers expected around 2,000 people, counting racers and the immediate-family members who come with them.
“We’ll see a bigger crowd tomorrow,” said Julie Moss, director of the McClellan Development Authority, or MDA. “The grandparents don’t show up until race day.”
The MDA, the body charged with finding uses for the land from the former Army base known as Fort McClellan, created the trails with this festival in mind.
Anniston in recent years has picked up a reputation as a haven for competitive cycling, a reputation that is due in part to a set of highly praised mountain biking trails on Coldwater Mountain, across town from the former base. MDA officials in 2017 began working on a similar set of trails for the undeveloped hills at McClellan.
Crucially, NICA officials say, the McClellan trails were a little less challenging than Coldwater’s, fit for a sixth-grader to compete on. That made them ideal for NICA’s race circuit. The empty parking lots on the former base made the site even more appealing.
“You can build a mountain bike trail anywhere,” said Adam Crews, director of the Alabama branch of the league.”But just try finding one with 900 parking spaces nearby.”
Local officials have welcomed the NICA event, on the theory that the bikers and their families would provide an economic boost to the city.
Jere Colley, a Lee County resident and parent of a 15-year-old racer, said his family stayed in town overnight and ate at the Peerless in downtown Anniston Friday night. He expects to eat out a few times in Oxford before the weekend is over. But it’s worth the expense, he said.
“It’s good to see them getting out,” he said. “I’ve got a 15-year-old here that I see maybe every 45 minutes, because he’s out there with his friends.”
Crews, the race organizer, cites a 2019 study by University of Alabama graduate student that shows other NICA races — at locations such as Oak Mountain State Park or the space center in Huntsville — bringing in anywhere from $65,000 to $116,000 in direct spending at local businesses.
The study, based on surveys of families of racers, suggest that families who drive more than 120 miles to a race spend about $200 more per average than families who live near the race venue.
Monica Strother easily fits into the 120-mile category. From Pensacola, she’s the parent of a racer on a composite Gulf Coast team that includes kids from Florida, Alabama and Mississippi. She said there are in fact places to practice on the Gulf coast.
“You don’t have to have mountains to build a good mountain biking trail,” she said.
Crews said the mountain biking league is young and growing, which could bring more business for future races in Anniston.
“Imagine when you have 1,000 kids out there,” he said. “That will be insane.”
The first wave of riders will start the race at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.