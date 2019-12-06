The case of an Anniston man charged with human trafficking was sent Thursday to a Calhoun County grand jury for review.
Ronald Oday Robinson, 30, who was charged in September with second-degree human trafficking, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, opted Thursday to waive his preliminary hearing.
Agents with the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit initially charged Robinson on Sept. 3.
According to court documents, Robinson was involved in “a venture or engagement for the purpose of sexual servitude,” on the day of his arrest.
Records also stated Robinson dealt cocaine and had a digital scale with drug residue that day.
An attempt to reach the major crimes unit Thursday was not immediately successful.
Robinson was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $33,000 and was released on bond Sept. 6.
Second-degree human trafficking and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance are both Class B felonies, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to to $15,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.