Huge economic impact by GSCC to be discussed at town meetings

Community leaders and potential students may wish to attend one of two upcoming community meetings to learn about the economic impact of Gadsden State Community College on the counties of Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah and St. Clair.
The meetings will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Gadsden State Cherokee, and at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in the Cheaha Center Lecture Hall on the Ayers Campus.
Both meetings are open to the public.
Kathy Murphy, president of GSCC, which includes the Ayers Campus in Anniston, will present the findings of a recent economic impact report.
The report, developed by Lightcast, a company that specializes in the field of market analytics, estimates that the Alabama Community College System adds $6.6 billion to Alabama’s economy. GSCC provides $207.9 million in income to its coverage area.
Such figures will be used by education officials to help develop a new, three-year strategic plan for Gadsden State.
Geri Langley, the Ayers Campus director, said the open dialogue and feedback that Murphy and others in leadership at Gadsden State are providing is important for the students, employees, alumni and community supporters.
“At Gadsden State, we are community-minded and student-centered,” said Langley. “We value continuous improvement so that we can carry on the tradition of education and training Alabama’s workforce. We welcome the public at the Town Hall meeting and look forward to engaging in conversation.”
Lightcast developed the reports using data that included academic and financial reports Alabama’s community colleges, industry and employment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census Bureau.
“It’s so important for our area to understand the data found in the impact report,” Murphy wrote in a news release.
Jimmy Baker, the ACCS’s chancellor, said the report demonstrates that the community college system is a strong investment.
“Students receive a great return for their investments in an education from the ACCS,” he wrote. “At the same time, taxpayers’ investment in the ACCS returns more to government budgets than it costs and creates a wide range of social benefits throughout Alabama.”
