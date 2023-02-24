 Skip to main content
Huge economic impact by GSCC to be discussed at town meetings

Community leaders and potential students may wish to attend one of two upcoming community meetings to learn about the economic impact of Gadsden State Community College on the counties of Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah and St. Clair.

The meetings will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Gadsden State Cherokee, and at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in the Cheaha Center Lecture Hall on the Ayers Campus. 

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 