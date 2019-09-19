Even though she works with people in mental crisis regularly, Lori Floyd still has trouble avoiding the “c” word.
When something’s absurd, nonsensical or just extremely unexpected, “crazy” is often the first thing that comes to mind.
“I’ve even had people with mental illness use the word,” she said. “They’ll say, ‘well, I’m crazy.’ That’s what everybody’s told them.”
Floyd, director of the Anniston-based nonprofit known as the Right Place, spent most of Thursday at Anniston City Meeting Center training 30 people from around the state on “mental health first aid.” In essence, the course teaches non-professionals to respond to mental health emergencies the way CPR classes teach people to respond to other life-threatening situations.
There’s a reason the class is being held in Anniston, and by an agency that works with the homeless, organizers said.
“Most of the homeless people who are struggling with mental illness are not able to go into a lot of places where they might get help,” Floyd said. “A lot of them have been banned from a lot of places in town. There needs to be more awareness of how to help them.”
The Anniston area has struggled in recent years to provide services for both the homeless and the mentally ill. There are 16 beds available at crisis mental health centers in the county, a number mental health advocates have said is far too few. Forty percent of inmates in the county jail have a mental illness, law enforcement officials say.
Meanwhile, Anniston this year saw closure of the Salvation Army men’s shelter downtown, bringing more visibility to what Floyd and others said was already a homelessness crisis.
That problem isn’t just an issue for Anniston, said trainees at Floyd’s mental-health event.
“The homeless population in Gadsden has grown dramatically,” said Jamie Sledge, a retired federal judge who lives in Gadsden. “I’m told there aren’t shelters, or aren’t enough shelters, in the counties surrounding Etowah.”
Sledge said he hopes to work with nonprofits to build a 500-bed shelter for the homeless in Gadsden — one that would include separate facilities for people who need temporary shelter, drug treatment, life-skills training and so on.
So far, it’s just a plan — with no funding and no cost estimate yet, according to Sledge. The first-aid course, he said, meets a more immediate need.
Others at the event said they were there largely to find other people working on problems of homelessness and mental health. Dale Taylor is co-founder of M25/40, a Gadsden-based group he described as a street ministry for the homeless.
Taylor, too, said Gadsden’s homeless population has been growing. He said his group has brought soap and other supplies to homeless camps on the banks of the Coosa River.
“I want to learn how to help them, but this is also a place to connect to people who are also working on this,” he said.
“If you’re not afraid to get checked out when you have chest pains, why would you be afraid to get checked out when you have mental health symptoms,” Floyd said.
Roughly 18 percent of people have some sort of mental health problem, Floyd said, and even the most common ailment — anxiety — can lead to crisis moments. Floyd outlined a process designed to get people to a medical health professional.
The first step: figure out whether the person is thinking about hurting themselves. Second step: listen without judging. Reassure the person and give them accurate information about what’s happening. Then encourage them to get help.
Floyd acknowledged that professional help often isn’t something people have access to.
“That’s the sad part,” she said. “I’m hoping maybe that bringing that awareness will bring the changes we need. We need the resources.”
Floyd will hold another mental health first aid course at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. The class is limited to 30 people and is an all-day event. To register, contact the Right Place at 256-238-6231.