When the judge called his name, the man in the padded coat rose and approached Judge James Sims, wheeling his oxygen tank on a cart behind him.
“You have the right during this trial to not say anything,” Sims said. “You have the right to remain silent. I can’t force you to and I’m not going I’m not going to force you to make a statement.”
The trial that followed took six minutes to complete. The man in the padded coat said he shouldn’t have been ticketed for driving without valid insurance and driving with a suspended license. He was just a passenger in the car, he said, and the officer was mistaken about who was driving. The arresting officer, also standing before the judge, disagreed.
Sims found the man guilty. He handed down $453 in fines and fees and sent him to the court clerk’s office to work out a payment plan.
“They’ll tell you how to get your license back,” the judge said. “You can also apply for a hardship license.”
It was a typical November day in Anniston’s municipal court, where dozens or even hundreds of local residents show up every Wednesday to pay traffic tickets, defend themselves against drunk-driving charges or other misdemeanor offenses.
Some show in T-shirts or work uniforms, seemingly eager to pay the fine and move on. Others stand before the judge in creased Oxford shirts that look freshly-bought for the occasion. A few sit in the front row, in the orange-and-white uniforms of the Calhoun County Jail, their hands in chains. Last Wednesday, prosecutor Jason Odom said, 192 people were scheduled to show up in court, with 524 tickets or charges among them.
Similar courts operate in cities across the state. But critics of Anniston’s municipal court say the system is too quick to render punishment against people without a real trial.
“People are not always right when they go through there,” said City Councilman Ben Little. “But the police are not always right, either.”
In recent council meetings, Little has called for reform of the city court system, saying guilty pleas are too common and trials too brief. His criticisms often focus on city prosecutor Jason Odom, whom Little says was appointed illegally. Little claims the council and not the city manager should hire the prosecutor. Other city officials, citing an attorney general’s opinion, say the city manager is in fact empowered to hire assistants for the city attorney, including a prosecutor for city court.
“I’d like to see less people coming through that courtroom,” Little said. The councilman said he doesn’t have numbers to compare Anniston with other court systems; he said he draws his observations mostly from sitting in courtrooms.
There’s no question that cases in city court move fast. On one Wednesday morning early in November, defendants typically spent just a few minutes before Sims, often ending a hearing with a trip to the court clerk’s office to pay fines and fees.
One man, without seeking help from a lawyer, argued that he did in fact have current insurance on his car despite a charge of driving without it. Sims looked at his paperwork and declared the man not guilty. Another man came before Sims on a contempt charge for unpaid fines from earlier charges. Sims gave him a 20-day jail sentence.
Few of those cases involved the possibility of jail time. Judge Sims, in a telephone interview earlier this month, said two-thirds of the cases in the system are traffic cases.
“Traffic cases aren’t that time-consuming,” he said. “Misdemeanors can be.”
Many defendants pay their tickets by mail — in essence, pleading guilty to a traffic violation — before their court date. Those who go to court often ask for more time to pay, or are working out “fix-it” tickets that require them to come to court and show they’ve fixed a problem such as a broken taillight.
Odom, the city prosecutor, said he’s seen some trials go as long as two or three hours, most often in DUI cases where video is part of the evidence.
Odom said municipal court has already changed in recent years in ways that reduce the number of people going to jail. In 2016, he said, the court adopted pre-trial diversion that allows people to go to drug treatment or anger management in lieu of more traditional punishment.
“It’s an opportunity for them to keep their record clean,” Odom said.
Another big change was the end of private probation in 2015. The city once contracted with a private company to run its probation system — a common practice in city courts that was widely criticised by civil rights advocates as the equivalent of a debtors’ prison. In some cities, people who couldn’t pay probation fees to the company ended up being sent to jail.
Dropping private probation has created more work for Sims, Odom said. The judge now directly interacts with people who haven’t paid their fines or kept up with other court-ordered obligations.
Odom said the city has largely stopped requiring cash bond for local people awaiting trial on misdemeanor charges. When people show up in court in jail outfits, he said, it’s typically out-of-county defendants who were asked to post bond and didn’t.
Odom noted that city court sentences are sometimes lighter than they would be if they went to a higher court. State law, he said, allows a one-year sentence for a Class A misdemeanor, the highest level of crime that would come before a city court. In Anniston, Odom said, a one-year sentence is allowed only in DUI cases. Other cases have a lower limit.
“Our maximum fine is $500 and imprisonment not to exceed six months,” he said.