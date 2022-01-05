Household items can be thrown out this Friday, Saturday

Each of the city’s voting wards will be assigned one large dumpster for two days this week so that Anniston residents can get rid of large items from around their homes.
The Anniston City Council Tuesday night heard of the plan for a quarterly disposal day that will enable residents to get rid of items such as furniture and certain appliances that the street department no longer picks up.
Jackson Hodges, Anniston’s public information officer, said that this Friday and Saturday roll-off dumpsters will be available from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on each of those days.
“It’s an opportunity for citizens to dispose of any items that our street department no longer picks up — that would be household garbage, that would be furniture,” Hodges said, “Any items may be disposed of free of charge, except hazardous waste such as batteries and corrosives, paint, electronics, tires or freon appliances such as refrigerators or freezers.”
Hodges said that the dumpsters would be emptied both days.
The dumpsters will be at the following locations:
— Ward 1: Youth Baseball Complex Parking Lot, 356 Summerall Gate Rd.
— Ward 2: Randolph Park Parking Lot (the city’s park not the school), 1906 Bancroft Avenue.
— Ward 3: South Highland Community Center parking lot, 229 Allen Ave, Anniston, AL 36207
— Ward 4: Norwood Hodges Community Center Parking Lot, 3125 Spring Valley Rd.
For questions and/or more information, please contact the City of Anniston’s Public Works Department at: 256-231-7742, ext. 272. For more information about the city’s debris policy: