Hotel Finial could change hands, Anniston council hears

Jacob Craig wants to buy the Hotel Finial, but first he may need the city to let the owner out of an agreement that the building will stay a hotel.
Craig, general manager of the Finial, spoke to members of the Anniston City Council Tuesday night, saying that he wants to buy the business from its current owner, state Sen. Del Marsh, (R-Anniston).
“Mr. Marsh is getting a little older, and he’s looking to divest,” Craig said, speaking to the council at a work session before its regular meeting at Anniston City Meeting Center.
The 61- room hotel on Quintard Avenue is the last survivor among the Victorian mansions that lined the city’s most prestigious residential street more than a century ago. In 1985 it opened as the Victoria Inn, and went through several changes of ownership before the city bought it for $710,000 in 2013.
In 2015, the city transferred the property to Marsh, on the condition that he spend at least $1.5 million on renovations and operate the building as a hotel for at least 15 years.
Craig has worked at the hotel since Marsh took possession. He said business at the Finial is good despite the pandemic, and he said he hopes to buy the hotel from Marsh and continue operating it as a hotel.
Craig didn’t say what price the hotel would bring and Marsh wasn’t present at the meeting. In recent weeks, the senator has made multiple moves toward retirement, saying he doesn’t intend to run for re-election and relinquishing his role as president pro tempore of the state Senate.
Craig said that in order to get a bank to lend him money for the purchase, he needs the city to release the property from a clause that would return the property to the city if it ceases to function as a hotel before the 15-year limit. He said he has no plan to convert the building to another purpose.
“Our number one goal is to have a nice hotel in the city of Anniston,” he said.
Council members said they’d like to help, but had misgivings about releasing the property from the hotel requirement. Councilman Jay Jenkins said the current language would protect the city’s interest no matter what happens to the hotel.
“We know your intentions, but, simply, none of us know what life is going to throw at us,” Jenkins said.
The council didn’t hold a vote on the matter, but council members did urge Craig and city attorney Bruce Downey to come up with language that could keep the hotel requirement without including the clause that the property would revert to the city. The matter could come before the council at a future meeting.
Tax incentive vote postponed
The council postponed a planned Tuesday vote to give up to $1 million in tax incentives to Birmingham-based Blackwater Development for a proposed retail development on McClellan Boulevard just north of the Lowe’s hardware store.
Blackwater president John Abernathy told the council the incentives weren’t ready for a vote because the company Blackwater lined up to operate on the site was not yet ready to go public with its plans. Abernathy said his client is “a grocer” and that around $6 million would go into development of the site.
Abernathy said retailers have been somewhat reluctant to expand during the pandemic.
“We are getting some momentum, but it has been very slow,” he said.
Speaking after the meeting, Abernathy said the grocery store is the only store now planned for the lot on McClellan.
The matter could come before the council again in mid-December.
The council also heard from City Manager Steven Folks, who said the city recently secured a state grant of around $15,000 to paint the historic fire station at McClellan.