Horseback group praises McClellan trails for beauty, access

A crew for RFD-TV’s “Best of America by Horseback” is filming an episode of the show at the Camp McClellan Horse Trails this weekend.
Host Tom Seay travels the nation showing off spots for scenic horse rides, often accompanied by a dozen or so riders who are friends or fans of the show. The trailhead and campsite, just off Iron Mountain Road, was packed with riders Saturday morning. Some were from the local Back Country Horsemen of America chapter, which developed the 26 miles of equine trails, while others had arrived from out of state to try Seay’s most recently recommended riding spot.
Seay was all compliments about the trail system, a few minutes before an opening ceremony kicked off a day of riding and filming for the show.
“This location probably has more potential and better trails and more beauty than anyplace I've been,” Seay said. “I can’t wait to come back.”
The trails were announced in January 2019 as a project of the Horsemen chapter and Calhoun County, taking 850 acres of undeveloped land and turning it into a tourist destination for equine enthusiasts. The trails have been open to riders for some time now, but this month the Horsemen put finishing touches on the campground to allow utility hookups.
Seay said he’s “pretty strong on clean industry, and tourism is it.”
Evidence of Camp McClellan’s tourist appeal came in the form of riders like Linda and Steve “Rebel” Raney, visiting the trails from Lafayette, Ind. The couple and their horses, Fancy and Fritz, have joined Seay’s rides all around the nation. Last year they stopped at five of the show’s filming locations, with another three this year despite the pandemic.
“This is the way we found a lot of places to ride,” Steve Raney said. A good trail is not only pretty to look at, he explained, but also easy to navigate and with decent parking. He pointed at his big rig — “Rebel’s Way” emblazoned above the 18-wheeler’s back window — and said there aren’t many places ready to park the truck and its combination RV and horse trailer.
Camp McClellan, though, seemed to have been built with big trucks in mind. Dozens of campers and trailers were parked Saturday morning with horses waiting nearby for saddles and a chance to stretch their legs.
Jeff Mercer and his wife, Paula, from Quitman, Miss., had postponed their vacation plans for a month to wait for the McClellan ride. They would likely have gone on a trail ride anyway, Mercer said, but it was worth the wait to stop at McClellan.
Mercer said riding on good trails leads to peace of mind, and he and Paula planned to do find some relaxation on the McClellan paths right away.
“You just get to enjoy the beauty that God has made,” Mercer said. “There's no pressure and you're away from all the world.”
According to the show’s website, bestofamericabyhorseback.com, the Camp McClellan episode will air on Dec. 16 on RFD-TV.