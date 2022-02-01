Homelessness task force gets City Council’s attention Tuesday

Anniston City Manager Steven Folks told the City Council during a work session Tuesday night that he is very satisfied with the direction in which a local homelessness task force is headed.
The community homelessness task force was created last year by the council to address the issue of homelessness in the area by drawing together a broad coalition of community members and organizations to address the causes, conditions and effects of the homelessness.
Folks praised the task force members in their solidarity to tackle the issue of homelessness by solidifying relationships with one another.
“Now we’ve got everybody, all facets of this area working together,” Folks said, noting that the task force is working on recommendations that will address the homelessness situation in the area.
“I think this is not going to be a quick fix but I think when they present something to you all it’s going to be one of those things that is not just an Anniston thing, it’s going to be a regional thing,” Folks said.
“We are all in this together, we’ve got one vision only, to help those that can’t help themselves to make them better,” he said.
Anniston City Councilman Demetric “DD” Roberts said he appreciates the work that has already been done to help the homeless.
“We’re doing the right thing, let's just keep pressing … It’s sad to see people living in the streets, it’s really sad,” Roberts said.
City Councilwoman Millie Harris said the homelessness is not just an Anniston problem but is regional in nature, as shown in the situation that exists with the warming station that opens at Carver Community Center on nights when freezing temperatures are predicted.
Harris said that the warming station used to house only 20 people but that number has increased.
Roberts said that 50 percent of the people staying at the warming station on a recent night were not from Anniston.
In other business
During the formal meeting the council heard from Anniston resident Travis Bradford who had some suggestions about the city’s quarterly disposal day where residents can dispose of large items in dumpsters located in each ward.
Bradford gave a handout to each council member with his suggestions that included concerns about older citizens who don’t have access to a truck to haul their large items during disposal day and the number of dumpsters in each ward during disposal day.
Councilwoman Ciara Smith, who was filling in for Mayor Jack Draper, thanked Bradford for his suggestions.
“You took the time to put something together to bring to us. I really, really, really appreciate that and I will honor that,” Smith said.
Smith said she will look over Bradford’s proposals and will discuss them with the council.