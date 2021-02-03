Homeless residents once again get hotel rooms as cold wave hits

A local nonprofit has again put homeless Anniston residents up in 20 hotel rooms this week as nighttime temperatures drop below freezing.
Lori Floyd, director of the Anniston non-profit known as The Right Place, said there are more than 20 people living in hotels this week at the nonprofit’s expense, because couples are sharing rooms — and so are families with kids.
“We absolutely do have families with children who need this,” Floyd said.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Anniston are expected to drop to 29 degrees Wednesday night, with another below-freezing dip Friday night. Historically, Anniston has opened community centers as “warming centers” for homeless people when sub-freezing temperatures are in the forecast, with cots laid out side by side.
That stopped with the arrival of COVID-19. Earlier this winter the Right Place instead rented multiple hotel rooms to house people on cold nights while keeping them socially distanced. Floyd, citing client privacy, hasn’t revealed which hotels are hosting her clients.
The hotel stays cost $11,000 in the first two-week period. They were funded through a $300,000 state grant that The Right Place and other nonprofits received last year when they planned to turn the former Beckwood Manor nursing home into a permanent homeless shelter. The city had planned to acquire the Beckwood site for the nonprofits, but the plan fell through after neighbors opposed it.
Floyd said the hotel solution is too costly to pursue indefinitely, though she said the grant has been renewed. It’s also limited by the space available in local hotel rooms, she said.
Floyd said The Right Place placed people in rooms beginning Monday, and may keep renting the rooms into next week. She said she’s watching the forecast.
“Next week, it looks like it’s going to be as cold as this week has been,” she said.