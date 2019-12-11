The Anniston City Council on Wednesday considered a plan to turn the unused Glen Addie Community Center into a warming center and one-stop shop for services for the city’s homeless.
The Glen Addie plan would cost an estimated $330,000 — just part of a cache of federal money that the city has and needs to spend soon, according to city officials.
“We’re talking about a place where everybody will know that this is the place to come for resources,” said City Manager Steven Folks.
The council voted last month to take more than half a million dollars in federal grant money, known as Community Development Block Grants, back from the Anniston Housing Authority, citing the housing authority’s difficulty spending the money after major building projects stalled.
Council members held a work session Wednesday at the City Meeting Center to discuss ways to spend that money — in addition to other federal funds the city has on hand for housing and infrastructure for low-income areas. Counting funds from CDBG and a separate federal program, HOME, the city has more than $1.3 million available to spend.
Folks said the community center, on Mulberry Street in Glen Addie, has sat unused for some time, largely because it doesn’t have a working air conditioning system. He said that with roof and air conditioning repairs, the building could be used to house homeless people in emergency situations such as cold nights, while being open during the day as a place where homeless people can get in touch with agencies that could help get them on their feet.
The city has been looking for a solution to its homeless problem since February, when the Salvation Army announced the closure of its men’s shelter on Noble Street.
Some on the council have said they’d like to see the city open a facility that offers housing, mental health care, job training and other services to homeless people. Folks said Wednesday that the Glen Addie facility would not be that shelter, but could offer transitional services for the homeless while the city considers other plans.
Folks said the city may also devote some money to the construction of new, low-cost rental housing somewhere in the city. Kimberly Roberts, a city consultant, said a Fyffe-based company, Vantage Group, had expressed interest in building 22 units of housing, though Roberts said no site had been located for that potential project.
Folks and public works director David Arnett also outlined plans to improve the 1.5 miles of West 15th Street between Noble Street and Dimple Lee O’Neal Avenue.
“It’s a complete job,” Arnett said. “Lining, striping. This isn’t just topping, this is redoing that road.”
Folks said much of the money for that project would have to come from the city’s general fund, though some elements could be paid for with CDBG funds.
Council members in the past have sparred over how much the city should devote to repairs to homes already occupied by people who can’t afford to fix them. Folks on Wednesday said there are more than 130 such repairs on a city waiting list. He also said the city has set aside more than $500,000 to fix them.
Councilman Ben Little said the city’s plans omitted some projects he’d like to see completed. He said the city should tear down dilapidated buildings near the Gurnee Avenue site where the federal government is building a new courthouse. The city needs better lighting, he said. And Little said he’d asked repeatedly for speed bumps on city roads, only to be told the city’s insurance wouldn’t allow them.
“The excuses have to stop,” Little said.
Little said he’d hoped to see the Glen Addie Community Center return to use as a community center. He said the city should consider approaching the Salvation Army to discuss working with them on a new shelter.
Councilman Jay Jenkins said the city could move forward with the Glen Addie proposal for now — approving funding for roof repairs, air conditioning and showers — without deciding whether it’s a community center or a homeless facility.
“Whether it becomes a youth facility or a homeless shelter or a warming center, all that has to be done,” Jenkins said.
The council took no vote at the Wednesday meeting, but did agree to take up the Glen Addie proposal as soon as next Tuesday’s council meeting.