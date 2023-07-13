 Skip to main content
Homeland Security grant will help fire department manage rescues better

The Department of Homeland Security has awarded the Anniston Fire Department a grant that will improve the local department’s ability to carry out search-and-rescue missions in hazardous settings.

The $95,353.63 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) will enable AFD to buy 36 state-of-the-art LUNAR devices — wireless, handheld search and rescue tools that incorporate cutting-edge technologies, including firefighter-to-firefighter ranging, edge detection, enhanced thermal imaging, and cloud connectivity to FireGrid, a platform used by firefighters to transmit data to team members on-scene and remote. The devices should arrive within a month, Anniston Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep said.

