The federal disaster training center at McClellan will get $20 million for long-awaited construction projects this year, Department of Homeland Security officials say.
It's still unclear whether the money will address all the security issues that had lawmakers last year calling for more money for the Center for Domestic Preparedness. But it's likely the spending will allow the center to bring more people to Anniston to train.
“When the dust settles, we'll have new dormitory space that can house 78 people,” said CDP spokesman John van Winkle. “That will accommodate about 3,600 new students per year.”
Roughly 50,000 first responders come to the CDP every year for training on how to respond to major disasters, from hurricanes to terrorist attacks. Founded in the late 1990s, the center is on the site of the former Fort McClellan Army base, and it uses some of the buildings that were once part of the base.
That includes some classrooms and barracks built in the 1980s that haven't been renovated since. Those aging buildings have become a source of increasing worry for some in Congress. In a letter to the Senate Homeland Security Committee last year, Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, asked for money to fix a number of problems at the center, including improvements to “intrusion detection systems” at the COBRA Training Facility, where trainees practice finding and cleaning up live toxic agents such as ricin.
Jones asked for $20 million for construction at the center, money that would be added to the $66 million the CDP expected to get for normal operations in 2019. That request became part of a Homeland Security funding bill that was held up in the 2018 budget impasse, then passed when the partial federal shutdown ended.
The $20 million in the bill is the same amount Jones asked for, though it wasn’t immediately clear that the issues in the senator’s letter were addressed. Asked about the changed at the COBRA, Van Winkle said only that electrical upgrades at the facility were in the works. He compared the work to repair that might need to be done to a car after it’s been driven for many years.
Van Winkle had more to say about changes at other CDP buildings. He said $6 million will be spent on Dormitory 294, a 78-bed lodge that the center uses only as overflow. Major disasters can bring additional students to the center, Van Winkle said, though overflow more commonly happens when students end their classes but can’t go home.
“Anytime you have a snowstorm or other weather that blocks flights, we can have an overflow,” he said. The renovations would allow the center to use the barracks regularly and bring in more students.
Also in the works are repairs to the Advanced Responder Training Complex, which mimics settings first responders are likely to find in the real world, such as city streets or industrial parks. Also in the bill is money to renovate the center’s cafeteria.
Attempts to reach Jones for comment on the funding weren’t immediately successful. In an emailed statement Thursday, Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, welcomed the spending bill.
“The Center for Domestic Preparedness is vitally important to our homeland security,” he was quoted as saying. “Its unique, hands-on training provides first responders for the worst disasters and terrorist attacks.”