Heritage Festival holds ‘beautiful program’ at museum

The Anniston Museums and Gardens hosted the 42nd annual Heritage Festival Saturday with a parade of talents and performances from surrounding schools.
Founder and coordinator Georgia Calhoun — who has overseen the event every year since its origin — sat quietly on the side of the auditorium watching each performance group. All were celebrating their culture, supporting of their children and families.
“I’m so thrilled to have the group we have today and the children who are participating,” Calhoun said. “After the virus, we didn’t know what it would be like to do it — we did it on Zoom last year — but everything has come together. It’s a beautiful program.”
Performers lined up outside of the auditorium before each took a turn and made their way to the stage. The BABZ cheer group was the first.
The group’s emotional performance brought tears to many as the girls highlighted a difficult subject — police brutality against people of color. The hall fell quiet as the girls’ voices rang out with the powerful words.
The acronym stands for Brains and Beauties, and is Anniston’s first and only “Stomp and Shake” cheer group, according to its director Niesha-Monic Johnson.
“This is our second time doing it,” Johnson said. “The first time we did it, we placed third.”
Johnson said the team consisted of eight girls with two coaches. Established three years ago, the girls range in age from nine to 16.
“What we do is we just get the girls together, they perform at different games for Anniston or for the city of Anniston,” Johnson said.
Standing behind a table in the event hall, Jessie Crawford Jr. sold his children’s books to festival goers. A variety of books placed on the table in front of him, Crawford said most of the stories he wrote were based on his experiences growing up in Birmingham.
“I've written a total of about 15,” Crawford said. “I only brought this many because this was all that could fit on the table.”
Crawford said he related to the stories he wrote. He pointed out a specific book “Leroy’s New Bike” in which a little boy named Leroy wanted a new bike but his parents couldn’t afford one. Picking up “The Miraculous Teacakes,” Crawford let out a sigh and said, “My favorite.” Teacakes, he explained, were sugar cookies.
“We didn’t buy them in stores — our mothers made them,” Crawford said. “This is my favorite book because my mother made them for us. In writing this book, I had to pay tribute to my mother.”
Though his mother has passed, Crawford said he included his mother’s recipe in the book.
“She wouldn’t have wanted me to do that, but I did it anyway,” Crawford said with a laugh.
Creators like Crawford and other “African vendors” sold their wares in the hall of the Longleaf Botanical Gardens Event Center in earshot of the performers inside the auditorium. Just outside in the parking lot, the Easy Riders biker group of Anniston helped those parking their cars.
Stan Powell, leader of the Easy Riders, said Calhoun typically asks the group to come out and help with the event.
“We help the community out and we ride,” Powell said. “We do the best we can in the community and everything. We’ve been slacking a little bit, but we’re fixing to get back.”
Sarah Burke, assistant director of the Anniston Museum and Gardens, was found scurrying around the event center, ensuring everything would go as planned. Burke spoke highly of Calhoun, and praised the legacy she had created in the 42 years the event had run.
Calhoun started the first festival with her Alpha Kappa Alpha sisters and had pulled in her chapter of AKA — Iota Mu Omega — since the beginning of the event, according to Burke. IMO has gotten more involved over the last three years to help orchestrate the event.
Burke said the event typically anticipates that 100 children will participate, but those numbers have decreased since COVID began.
“It’s been a really successful morning so far,” Burke said. “Our biggest group is our category grades three through five, and we have over 20 kids in that group, which is great.”