Heavy rains, flooding caused few issues Tuesday; skies should clear by weekend

Heavy rain caused a few flooding issues in the Anniston area Tuesday, but forecasters say that by the weekend, local residents should be able to put the clouds behind them for a while.
“It is going to get better,” said Holly Allen, a forecaster for the National Weather Service office in Calera.
Anniston and the surrounding area saw multiple rounds of heavy rain on Tuesday, following multiple days of downpours. The area was under a flood watch for much of the day Tuesday, and at least one part of Calhoun County — Noble Street in downtown Anniston — saw some flooding, at an intersection near Couch’s Jewelers.
City spokesman Jackson Hodges said there appeared to be no damage to local businesses from the flooding, which had dissipated by Wednesday morning. He said he and other city workers went to the site to check for clogs in the drainage system, typically a cause of unexpected flooding, and found none.
“We just had that much rain,” he said.
On its Facebook page, the Heflin police department reported multiple wrecks late Tuesday on Interstate 20 near Mile Marker 203, including one that involved two 18-wheelers. It was unclear whether the wrecks were weather-related. Attempts to reach Heflin police officials were not immediately successful.
There is still rain in the forecast for the immediate future, Allen said, but it should end soon. For Thursday and Friday, the chance of rain is 60 to 70 percent, she said.
“By the weekend it’s going to dry out a little bit,” she said.