Hearing held for Anniston man charged with manslaughter

A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday at the Calhoun County Courthouse for an Anniston man charged with reckless manslaughter.
Christopher Key, 46, of Anniston is a suspect in an incident authorities say occurred in August in the 1800 block of Parkwood Drive.
According to Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh, Key “is accused of hitting a man with a gun that went off and killed Suzann Beatruce Freck on Aug. 13.”
Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles said three individuals, including Key and Freck, were involved in some type of altercation where Key and a third individual were struggling over a weapon. Bowles said one of the issues to be explored in the case is how a firearm can be discharged, as they are designed to withstand drops and strikes.
“I was a firearms instructor for many years and yet you have to have your finger on the trigger,” Bowles said. “And his finger could have been on the trigger when he hit him, but there was a struggle over the gun and during that struggle the gun went off and Mrs. Freck was struck by that bullet and subsequently succumbed to those injuries.”
Key is being officially charged with reckless manslaughter in connection with Freck’s death. His bond is set for $15,000.
Key is also being held on a manufacturing controlled substance in the first degree charge that occurred in May. Bond for that charge was withheld, and Key waived his rights to a preliminary hearing on that case.