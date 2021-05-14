Hank Thomas: One of the original Freedom Riders

At about 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, 1961, 19-year-old Howard University student Henry “Hank” Thomas came into Anniston with 17 other passengers on a Greyhound bus. He remembers the tension he felt as he rode through town with the group, seven of whom were Freedom Riders on his bus, and representatives of the Congress on Racial Equality (CORE). Already, they had encountered resistance in other states and knew that the Klan members in Alabama might do more than only resist.
The blacks and sympathetic white Riders on the Greyhound bus had left Washington, D.C. several days prior to arriving in Anniston. Their goal was to test the rights of blacks to travel on Interstate Highways, rights affirmed by two Supreme Court rulings that allowed them to sit wherever they pleased while riding on public transportation. The Freedom Riders’ plan was to swing through the Southern states, head west through Mississippi and then further south to New Orleans, La. During that swing, they headed to Anniston’s bus terminal, located at 1031 Gurnee Avenue.
On a day that has become known as “The Bus Burning,” the tension that Thomas felt as he entered Anniston proved prophetic. Tension turned to threats when they reached the terminal where a white mob of at least 50 or more surrounded the bus. The Riders stayed on the bus and endured 20 minutes of screams, taunts and attacks as members of the mob hit the bus with metal rods and other weapons. Someone slashed the bus’s tires.
Anniston policemen arrived and directed the bus as it left town. Cars filled with members of the mob followed the bus as it proceeded west on Alabama 202 and headed out of town past the city limits. Once over the line, two cars pulled in front of the bus and slowed it down. Next, two of the bus tires went completely flat, and the driver had to stop.
The mob then attacked again with renewed violence. They knocked out windows and rocked the bus back and forth in an effort to turn it over. Someone threw a cluster of fiery rags through a broken window causing a fire and billows of smoke.
Thomas was one of the first Freedom Riders to get out, as all began choking and trying to escape. He exited a door while other Riders and passengers crawled out of broken windows.
Thomas, hardly able to see or breathe, began crawling on the ground and tried to stand. A member of the mob approached him and struck him in the head with a baseball bat, which sent him reeling.
During the attack, others from the bus were then beaten with chains, rods and bats. A mobster stomped one Rider in the chest. Something alarmed the mob, either an exploding tire, a shot fired into the air from a state trooper or perhaps the choking and toxic smoke, — no one is certain — but the white mob backed off. The Freedom Riders gathered across the highway and assessed their injuries. Some bled. Some, including Thomas, had head injuries. Most of them continued choking.
Thomas, along with the other Riders, spent the next several hours at Anniston Memorial Hospital, where he and they received little or no treatment. Eventually, eight cars driven by black supporters from Birmingham rescued them and took them to the Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth who arranged for their care.
In March, Thomas, 79, spoke over the phone about The Bus Burning from his home in Stone Mountain, Ga., where he lives with his wife, Yvonne. He spoke of receiving water on that day from an unlikely source. “This twelve-year-old girl was running in and out [of her house] to bring us water. She was an angel of Anniston,” he said.
Thomas was referring to Janie Forsyth, who now lives in California. Once, at a reunion of the Freedom Riders, Thomas made sure they gave her an ovation.
During the phone conversation, he also remembered how many of the mob members on the day of The Bus Burning were dressed in their church clothes, having worshipped on Mother’s Day. Thomas spoke of hoping he will be able to attend the ceremony in Anniston to memorialize the bus station and, later, to develop the site of the bus burning.
“I am hoping to see at least one or two of the people of Anniston who were at the bus burning,” Thomas said, “not for me to vent my anger on, but to help them see what they were a part of.
“My wife and I are in our reflective age,” Thomas said. “We count our blessings.
After Thomas’s role in the Freedom Rides ended, he was drafted into the Army, where he served in Viet Nam as a medic. While there, he was injured and spent five-and-a-half months recovering at Walter Reed Army Hospital. It was there he decided he would overcome the things that had happened to him by becoming a businessman. In addition to raising two children, he and Yvonne have seen much success.
One of their first business endeavors was a Dairy Queen franchise. Afterward, they obtained a Burger King and then a McDonald’s restaurant. Eventually, they owned four Marriott hotels, two Fairfield Inns and two TownePlace Suites. Thomas became president of Victoria Hospitality Properties and vice-president of Hayon, Inc. The couple is now retired and has several grandchildren. He is a proud grandfather and said nothing pleases him more than to speak at their schools and tell the story of how people should love one another.
The Thomases’ business success has also allowed them to provide many scholarships for students at Talladega College, Tuskegee College, Morehouse Medical School and the Tupelo campus of Mississippi State University.
“I played a small part in helping Americans realize some of the terrible things they did to other Americans,” he said.