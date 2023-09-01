Gurnee property bought for homeless center

OXFORD – The property at 1411 Gurnee Avenue in Anniston has been officially purchased for the purpose of constructing a new homeless center.
The announcement was made Thursday as part of the United Way of East Central Alabama’s kickoff luncheon at the Oxford Civic Center.
The Community Task Force on Homelessness presented plans for the new Martha Vandervoort Center to End Homelessness to the Anniston City Council in February. To be built at that address, the center is named for a highly regarded Anniston civic leader who died in 2016, having served as director of Interfaith Ministries for nine years. It will serve as an emergency and transitional housing facility for those who are homeless.
Officials said at the council meeting where the plans were presented that the cost of renovating the existing structure, erected in 1949 as the Calhoun County War Memorial building, would be too costly to upgrade due to its age and condition.
The estimated cost of building the new center is $1.5 million.
The first floor will be used for emergency housing and will be named Martha’s Hope, or, more formally, The Martha Vandervoort Center to End Homelessness. The bottom floor will include transitional housing units with a separate entrance and will be named Holloway House in honor of Maudine Holloway, founder and director of Community Enabler Developer, Inc.
The Community Enabler had been located at 1411 Gurnee for a number of years before moving south to its current F Street site.
Kyle Bryan, program director for the new center, told Thursday’s luncheon audience the center “will be built soon.”
“I am excited to share with you that by the end of this week we will have acquired the property at 1411 Gurnee Avenue,” Bryan said. “The check has been written and I know we are excited to give that away.”
“Martha’s Hope is going to be remarkable,” Bryan said. “Words cannot express how excited I am about this facility. It’s not going to be somewhere that just provides emergency beds for those in need, but somewhere that actively works to end homelessness for individuals who are on the street one at a time.”
“I am excited about the wrap-around services that will be provided and the collaborations that are coming,” he said. “I can’t wait to tell you about the exciting collaborations that are coming because they are going to be the foundation for the services we provide — mental health care, medical care, counseling, job skills, financial literacy — all of these things those people in transition will need are coming through some really exciting collaborative partnerships with some awesome community partners.”
Bryan thanked the YMCA of Calhoun County and Anniston First United Methodist Church “who without them we would not have this property.”
“We also would not be where we are today without the city of Anniston’s support,” he said. “They are the primary funder of Martha’s Hope.”
He also thanked all the community partners “who have been having silent conversations or speaking out loudly talking this up and pushing us forward. You have made a difference.”
“I never imagined we would be here when I came to Anniston five years ago,” Bryan said. “And yet, here we are. We are so very close. I am told from the moment we break ground, and that will be very soon, it will take 14 months to build this wonderful facility. This will be a sanctuary of hope and a place of new beginnings for the most vulnerable in our community.”
