Gurnee property bought for homeless center

Completion of ‘sanctuary of hope’ expected to take 14 months

The property at 1411 Gurnee Avenue in Anniston has been officially purchased for the purpose of constructing a new homeless center. The Community Task Force on Homelessness presented plans for the new Martha Vandervoort Center to End Homelessness to the Anniston City Council in February. To be built at that address, the center is named for a highly regarded Anniston civic leader who died in 2016, having served as director of Interfaith Ministries for nine years. It will serve as an emergency and transitional housing facility for those who are homeless.

OXFORD – The property at 1411 Gurnee Avenue in Anniston has been officially purchased for the purpose of constructing a new homeless center.

The announcement was made Thursday as part of the United Way of East Central Alabama’s kickoff luncheon at the Oxford Civic Center.

