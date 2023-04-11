 Skip to main content
Group gets preview tour of new Barber Terrace homes

New Barber Terrace apartments

The exterior of the new Barber Terrace apartment complex.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

As part of Community Development Week in Anniston, a dozen people toured the 21-acre site of the new Barber Terrace apartments at 411 S. Allen Avenue Tuesday morning. Completed this year, the new Barber Terrace apartments replace those built in 1956.

The city’s Community Development Week celebrates the effect the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program has on local governments, providing them with the resources to develop urban areas for persons of low and moderate income.

New Barber Terrace group

Members of the community tour the new Barber Terrace on Tuesday.
New Barber Terrace kitchen

A kitchen inside one of the new Barber Terrace apartments.
New Barber Terrace fitness complex

Part of the fitness center in the new Barber Terrace apartment complex.
Doug Brooks -- old Barber Memorial Seminary wall

Doug Brooks, Anniston Housing Authority construction and technical adviser, shows a brick wall located at the ruins of the Barber Memorial Seminary once located on the property.
New Barber Terrace picnic area

A picnic area at the new Barber Terrace apartment complex.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.