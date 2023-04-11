Group gets preview tour of new Barber Terrace homes

As part of Community Development Week in Anniston, a dozen people toured the 21-acre site of the new Barber Terrace apartments at 411 S. Allen Avenue Tuesday morning. Completed this year, the new Barber Terrace apartments replace those built in 1956.
The city’s Community Development Week celebrates the effect the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program has on local governments, providing them with the resources to develop urban areas for persons of low and moderate income.
Terri Lloyd, planning and development officer with the Anniston Housing Authority (AHA), said the old Barber Terrace buildings will be razed.
“We have eight buildings at the old Barber Terrace and they are actually starting the demolition today on that property, so that will turn into green space,” Lloyd said. “We’re not gonna build back at that property so that will be 21 acres here,” she said.
The new Barber Terrace includes three three-story apartments and a community center situated on a hill with an excellent view of Coldwater Mountain.
“It’s beautiful. It’s new construction so it’s a great asset to the city of Anniston. We have 60 units here, they break down from one bedroom to four bedrooms,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd said that 22 residents from the old Barber Terrace have moved up the hill to the new facility.
The new Barber Terrace includes a large playground next to the community center building along with a pavilion, she said.
“We have a fitness center, we have a community room, we also have a computer lab, we have a washeteria, all the units here have washer/ dryer connections, even the one bedrooms,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd said the residents appreciate the new apartments.
“They love it, they absolutely love it, it is beautiful, that’s one reason we chose this property because of the view and once we take the eight buildings down it will be unbelievable,” she said.
Lloyd said a variety of clients needing rental assistance can live at the new Barber Terrace, including people using Section 8 vouchers.
“We’re starting to lease to the open public now. The Anniston Housing Authority is maintaining the waiting list, so new applicants can actually apply at our housing choice voucher program to go ahead and get on that list, so that they can go ahead and get the applications processed,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd said Hollyhand Development LLC built the complex and will now manage it.
Members of the tour group, generally connected with Anniston nonprofits, seemed impressed with the fit and finish of the apartments made available for viewing.
Maudine Holloway, executive director for the Community Enabler Developer, Inc., was most complimentary.
“This is beautiful, yes it is, this is nice, this is such a blessing to this community,” Holloway said.
Alisa James, city of Anniston’s coordinator for the community development department, said the Barber Terrace is an amazing facility.
“I think they really gave it a lot of thought as far as single family homes, also people in our community deserve a better looking place even though it’s affordable housing,” James said, referring to a stereotype that affordable housing is drab and unattractive.
La Keitha Jones Denson, office manager for Habitat for Humanity, said the new facility is marvelous.
“I’d love to be a resident here, that’s just how beautiful it is, it’s very nice,” Denson said.
“I actually used to stay in Barber Terrace years and years ago up here on the hill, it’s totally different, it’s amazing, absolutely,” she said.
Barber Memorial Seminary
Barber Terrace is named after the long-gone Barber Memorial Seminary school building located about where the new facility is. Doug Brooks, Anniston Housing Authority construction and technical adviser, said the remnants of the old school are located in a fenced-in area behind the community center.
Nearly covered up by vines and other vegetation, a stone wall is visible along with a foundation of an old barn used during the years the seminary was open. Brooks along with former Anniston Housing Authority director Sonny McMahand found the relics several years ago.
Brooks said that someone from The Anniston Star visited the site and took photos of an old rusty milk ewer located at the ruins.
“From the history and what we know of it, what you're looking at is the foundation of an old storage building and then of course the rock wall that was constructed as well,” Brooks said.
Brooks said that remnants of an old stone staircase are also present in the foliage.
The Barber Memorial Seminary, originally an elementary and secondary school for African-American girls, was founded in 1896 by funds from a wealthy financier from Philadelphia named Marjorie Barber, widow of the late Phineas Barber.
Six months after the school opened and only three days before the end of its first term, Barber Memorial burned. The school’s president, the Rev. George Crawford, saved much of the furniture and his papers, but the main building was a loss. No one died. Arson was suspected but never proven.
Barber Memorial, the Philadelphia Inquirer nevertheless reported, was “burned six months ago by incindiaries whose stated intention was that the colored people of the South should not be educated.” The Inquirer also wrote that plans for the school “did not meet with favor in the eyes of those of that vicinity,” adding that Annistonians threatened they “would burn it down” if the school was built.
“They said that some of the colored girls, already arrogant, would become unbearable with learning.”
Marjorie Barber didn’t flinch. She immediately rebuilt the school. Its reopening in 1898 made the front page of The New York Times.
“This is a crucial period where you go from Reconstruction to Jim Crow segregation, and this kind of movement takes us up until the civil rights movement,” Taylor said. “It is so important and it tells the story of how a religious organization bridged this gap between slavery and freedom and then demands for actual equality in the South. It’s a crucial story, and I think people need to do what they can to preserve it.”
Over time, Barber Memorial — which again burned, and was rebuilt, in 1921 — evolved from its original design as a Christian-based boarding school for black girls. In 1930, the seminary merged with the Scotia Women’s College in Concord, N.C. The school became part of the Barber-Scotia Junior College for Women. The school in Anniston eventually closed in 1940 and the AHA acquired the property in 1943 and demolished the school in 1953.
‘My own bathroom’
Longtime Barber Terrace resident Jessica White moved into her new apartment one month ago and loves the new amenities along with the bathrooms.
“I love it, the old place was more closed-in, compared to our new place, the kids have their own room and bathroom, we have a bathroom in the master bedroom,” White said, “They have playground up here, they ain’t got to be all over the place, that’s what I really love, it’s just space, it’s spaceful.”
White’s daughter is also taken with the place.
“All she talks about is her bathroom, that’s the first thing she says, ‘I have my own bathroom,’” White said.
AHA and Hollyhand Development LLC will hold a grand opening ceremony at the new Barber Terrace on April 20 at 10 a.m.