Ground is broken on past, future at Barber Terrace

Celissa Summerour made sure to get a front-row seat at Anniston Housing Authority’s groundbreaking for the Barber Terrace redevelopment Tuesday morning.
Summerour, a resident of the current Barber Terrace, looked at the red dirt where the new Barber Terrace will be built and was brimming with happiness.
“I love it, it’s going to be our palace, we call it our palace,” Summerour said as she studied an architect's illustration of what her new home will look like.
About 60 people huddled under and around a tent to hear various speakers, the event culminating in a groundbreaking as a dozen stakeholders tossed dirt on a hill that faces Coldwater Mountain, a hill steeped in Anniston history.
Barber Terrace
All of the residents who currently live at the current Barber Terrace — 60 apartments — will be able to move into the new Barber Terrace when it’s completed by the end of next year or by early 2023, according to Sonny McMahand, AHA executive director.
The new Barber Terrace, a $13 million project, will replace the current Barber Terrace buildings, which date to 1956 and have a boxy and industrial look to them. The new construction will consist of one two-story walk-up building and two three-story walk-up split-level buildings, all on 21 acres.
The residential buildings will consist of:
• 18 one-bedroom, one-bath apartment homes
• 24 two-bedroom two-bath apartment homes
• 16 three-bedroom two-bath apartment homes
• 2 four-bedroom three-bath apartment homes
Community buildings will include office spaces, workrooms, community laundry, community room, exercise room, computer room and a mail center. On-site amenities will include a playground, a covered bus stop and a covered picnic pavilion with two tables and two grills.
McMahand told the crowd that it’s a historic time for Anniston. “Today’s groundbreaking reflects the first affordable housing development on behalf of the housing authority since 1985,” McMahand said.
In 1985 the AHA opened Tinsley Manor in south Anniston and Fairview Terrace in north Anniston.
“It’s a great day because now we realize as a housing authority, we have to redevelop some of our properties that most of you know can’t be rebuilt, you have to tear down and rebuild,” he said. The new Barber Terrace is a culmination of many partnerships the AHA has fostered with the city of Anniston, developers and other stakeholders.
McMahand said the Barber Terrace site met all the criteria for redevelopment and the project has been in the works for the last three years.
Barber
Memorial Seminary
As McMahand said, the long-gone Barber Memorial Seminary school building once filled a section of the ground where the new Barber Terrace will be constructed.
McMahand said the history of the seminary hasn’t been fully told.
“One of things that we committed to, along with our developer partners, was to make sure that the history of that old seminary become part of the fabric of the new community and it becomes enshrined in the community center that will be here so that history will always be part of the new Barber Terrace development, we’re committed to the that and we’re going to make sure that happens,” McMahand said.
The Barber Memorial Seminary, originally an elementary and secondary school for African-American girls, was founded in 1896 by funds from a wealthy financier from Philadelphia named Marjorie Barber, widow of the late Phineas Barber.
Six months after the school opened and only three days before the end of its first term, Barber Memorial burned. The school’s president, the Rev. George Crawford, saved much of the furniture and his papers, but the main building was a loss. No one died. Race-tinged arson was suspected but never proven.
Barber Memorial, the Philadelphia Inquirer nevertheless reported, was “burned six months ago by incindiaries whose stated intention was that the colored people of the South should not be educated.” The Inquirer also wrote that plans for the school “did not meet with favor in the eyes of those of that vicinity,” adding that Annistonians threatened they “would burn it down” if the school was built.
“They said that some of the colored girls, already arrogant, would become unbearable with learning.”
Marjorie Barber didn’t flinch. She immediately rebuilt the school. Its reopening in 1898 made the front page of The New York Times.
“This is a crucial period where you go from Reconstruction to Jim Crow segregation, and this kind of movement takes us up until the civil rights movement,” Nancy Taylor, then-acting executive director of the Presbyterian Historical Society in Philadelphia, told The Star in early 2020. said. “It is so important and it tells the story of how a religious organization bridged this gap between slavery and freedom and then demands for actual equality in the South. It’s a crucial story, and I think people need to do what they can to preserve it.”
Over time, Barber Memorial — which burned, and was rebuilt, again in 1921 — evolved from its original design as a Christian-based boarding school for black girls. In 1930, the seminary merged with the Scotia Women’s College in Concord, N.C. The school became part of the Barber-Scotia Junior College for Women. The school in Anniston eventually closed in 1940 and the AHA acquired the property in 1943 and demolished the school in 1953.
According to McMahand the only remnants of the school are some stone steps in a barnyard that will be preserved.
Giving thanks
Anniston City Councilwoman Ciara Smith was very appreciative of the new development.
“It’s been a long time since 1985. It’s been a very long time since we have seen affordable housing done in this magnitude where people can come to a home and feel safe in a place that offers quality of life, and I'm so excited that Anniston is making that progress,” Smith told the crowd.
Smith thanked the AHA team and the city for the progress the city is experiencing.
“This is a new day and age in the city of Anniston and I hope that you all can see that the progress is truly, truly happening, and I’m excited to see this very same thing happening in Cooper Homes, one day in Glen Addie and one day in Constantine because people truly deserve to have a safe way of living,” she said.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper spoke with pride about the improving infrastructure in Anniston.
“This truly is a beautiful day the Lord has made for us, this is a wonderful development, and has been mentioned previously, was born out of partnerships,” Draper said.
“It is important that we keep in mind as we go forward as a city these partnerships are how we are going to progress, frankly it’s how we’re going to survive, and so I’m just so thankful for all of y’all’s work here and it’s a great day to be here,” the mayor said.