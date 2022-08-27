 Skip to main content
featured

Greyhound becomes this Anniston man’s best friend

Go greyhound

Greyhounds are elegant dogs that can strike a pose. Here, Sal sports a parka in a winter-weather scene.

 Submitted photo

Anniston artist Jesse Akers has had dogs throughout his life, but none has been as special as Sal. 

Sal is a greyhound, retired from the racetrack, where people once bet on the outcome of dogs’ dashes around the oval. But because greyhound tracks are shutting down throughout the nation — they already are gone in Alabama — few breeders are raising the animal. That makes Sal something of a rarity these days.