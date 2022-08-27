Greyhound becomes this Anniston man’s best friend

Anniston artist Jesse Akers has had dogs throughout his life, but none has been as special as Sal.
Sal is a greyhound, retired from the racetrack, where people once bet on the outcome of dogs’ dashes around the oval. But because greyhound tracks are shutting down throughout the nation — they already are gone in Alabama — few breeders are raising the animal. That makes Sal something of a rarity these days.
Sal’s name is short for the famous artist Salvador Dali, and he has fame of his own. He won 30 percent of the races at the now-closed Birmingham Race Course near Trussville. Akers paid $375 for Sal in 2020, a deal which included details about his racing career, thanks to the adoption department once located at the racetrack. The staff kept meticulous records of the greyhounds’ lineage. Sal’s top racing speed, for example, was 67 mph.
Akers said the day he visited the track with the purpose of adopting a greyhound, he had made up his mind he did not want a barking dog. Two of the three available greyhounds were quiet as he approached their cages. Sal barked.
Undeterred, Akers continued looking at the dogs and then noticed something. Sal was lying on his back in a cage waving all four legs, a funny sight. Akers laughed and a member of the staff opened Sal’s cage door.
“He came out, walked up beside me, and that was it,” Akers said.
After Akers took Sal home, the two began a transition period. The dog had been in the adoption department for more than two years. He had never been in the grass, on a neighborhood street or in a house. Akers had to assure Sal all of those locations were safe and secure for him.
“I would get up at three or four in the morning and take him out when people were not around,” he said. “He’d walk a few steps on grass or the asphalt and stop. Then we’d take a few steps, and I’d pet him to keep him calm. The transition took about two to three months.”
Sal, being a male, weighs 84 pounds and stands 33 inches tall from his shoulders down.
His tall and stately bearing makes clear why the breed was a favorite among Egyptian royals. Greyhounds have almost no body fat and require a grain-free diet. They sleep 16 to 18 hours a day and do not handle extreme temperatures, either hot or cold. Their fur is so short that their skin is exposed, which makes them susceptible to problems such as eczema.
After a while, Akers learned Sal’s unique habits. For example, unlike other greyhounds, Sal seemed to like cats, even though as a racer, he would chase after a wad of fuzzy fabric that looked like a cat or a rabbit. Sal is about eight years old, has a calm demeanor and does not care for dog toys, unless it has a treat. His favorite treats are a small piece of chicken or turkey or a spoonful of peanut butter, and Sal likes people. He does not bark at them or other dogs, and he usually ignores the latter.
“Sal and I are so compatible,” Akers said. “As an artist, I work about five to six hours at a time, so I don’t have to be away from him much.”
Those interested in adopting a greyhound must be patient. A longtime fan of greyhounds is Carl Viener, who has helped them find homes for the past 41 years and has a history of adopting out 6,600 greyhounds through his “Adopt a Greyhound” in Stone Mountain.
He owns five of his own. As he spoke, he said they were lying near him.
“They are rather lazy,” he said, “but I just love them.”
“We used to get a couple of dozen from Jacksonville, Fla., every two weeks, and we’d get a few from Ireland and Spain,’ Viener said.
The Internet yielded one other accessible operation in Douglasville, Ga. It can be reached by calling 877-674-7397. Adopt a Greyhound’s number is 770-469-9533.