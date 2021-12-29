Greenwood family learns more about life following transplant ordeal

Things could always be worse. In early November, that’s the thought that Cameron Greenwood had as he passed through the hallways of Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. His own son, Pruitt, age 2-1/2, known as “P.J.,” lay in the pediatric intensive care unit recovering from a liver transplant. As Cameron and his wife, Reagan, walked in and out of his room, they passed gravely ill children with no family members there to visit.
“At first, we thought we were in bad shape,” Cameron said, “but seeing those sick children with tubes in them made us think.”
On Monday, Reagan, while sitting in the family’s garage watching P.J. play, looked back over the past few weeks with another perspective.
“The biggest thing,” she said, “is not to take life for granted, nor to take for granted what God can do.”
The couple, who live in Anniston just off Choccolocco Road, were at work when they first received news from a day care worker that P.J.’s eyes were rather yellow. Within two weeks, they found themselves in Houston where P.J. waited to receive a new liver. No exact cause was ever found for the unexpected and drastic change in his health, but the crisis is now behind the family. However, P.J. must take medicines and have frequent checkups, which will decline over time. This next year, they must travel to Houston every other month. The couple approaches the next few years with gratitude and cautious optimism.
In the garage, P.J. ran around and banged on a drum with his drumsticks, chased bubbles his mother blew in the air and climbed into his plastic car. He isn’t old enough yet to understand, nor describe, what has happened to him, but he repeated words his father asked him about, such as “hospital,” “doctor,” and “play.”
P.J.’s main activity was play, even as his skin and eyes had become more yellow. If his activity level was the only symptom he had had, the couple never would have known he was sick. However, as his skin and eye color changed, the chemistry of his blood worsened and led to a flight from Children’s Hospital at Birmingham to Houston. Reagan flew with their son, and Cameron drove that day because the family needed transportation due to the extended stay that the doctors required.
The transplant took place on Nov. 1. Days afterward, in between doctor visits, the family did a few fun things, such as driving to the beach in Galveston and, on another day, playing Top Golf, a golf game that takes place from the decks of a multi-storied building. During their stay in Houston, the Greenwoods observed that P.J. 's ability to laugh, play and explore had been halted for only one day, the day of surgery. Their joy about his progress was lessened only because P.J.’s new liver had come from a child who had died.
The trip home Dec. 21 was much more pleasant than the trip out there, and not just because the couple felt more optimistic about P.J.’s health. Out-of-state friends of the Greenwood family had heard about P.J.’s date of release and offered to pick the family up in a luxury motor coach and pull their vehicle behind it.
“We had been worried about P.J. having to sit still for so many hours,” Cameron said, “but he was able to run around and play during the entire trip home.”