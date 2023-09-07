 Skip to main content
Grassless streets safer for traffic

City requests clippings, leaves be kept off roadways

Dave Brandsma

Dave Brandsma, an avid motorcyclist, works at his store, Camera Inn, on Thursday. Brandsma said grass clippings pose a significant safety threat to motorcyclists.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

The city of Anniston wants to remind all city residents and businesses to not blow their grass clippings and leaves into the street as that practice creates unsafe conditions for motorcyclists and can clog storm drains.

Tana Bryant, Anniston senior code enforcement officer, said it’s against city ordinance and any infractions will be dealt with just like any other city ordinance.

Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562.