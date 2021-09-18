Grants to library make local history more accessible

Thanks to a pair of grants, the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County now has an online database of historical documents found in its Alabama Room, plus the interviews and research material of former Anniston Star reporter Fred Burger.
Teresa Kiser, director of the library, said the first grant was a $10,000 competitive Alabama Humanities Recovery grant from the Alabama Humanities Alliance.
The grant will help make possible the digitization of additional manuscript collections of the Alabama Room, which supports history and genealogical research, according to Kiser.
Because the library does not have staff available to scan in the historical documents, the grant allows the hiring of an individual to perform the task of archiving and scanning.
The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County is one of 83 organizations to receive an Alabama Humanities Alliance (AHA) grant this September. In all, the Alabama Humanities Alliance is distributing $800,000 to help cultural nonprofits recover from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alabama Humanities Recovery Grants are funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities through the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Kiser said that during the pandemic it became apparent the changes had to be made for patrons to access research materials and historical documents.
“What we realized is during COVID when the libraries were closed to the public, although we still offered other services, curbside pickup and things like that, the public were unable to come into the library,” said Kiser. “That limited the access of the public to the Alabama Room which has our archives.”
The grant, she said, makes it possible to put into a digital format research materials found in the Alabama Room, “so that regardless of what happens those materials are available for free to the public.”
It’s all about accessibility, according to Kiser.
“What if something happened to the library and we have the only original copy? It’s lost, so this is also a preservation of our history ... [to] make it available to the public for free in a searchable format,” said Kiser.
The second grant was from the Northeast Alabama Community Foundation to fund the Fred Burger Research Collection. Burger, who died in 2018, was a Anniston Star reporter who left behind a copious amount of interviews and research materials. State politics and local business were among his areas of journalistic expertise.
“We inherited all of his research materials, we had them here but people would have to come in to research them,” said Kiser.
Kiser said Burger’s brother funded a Fred Burger research grant with the Northeast Alabama Community Foundation.
Burger also left behind numerous cassette tapes. According to Kiser, Dan Carter, a friend of Burger, visited the library and wanted to listen to the latter’s recording for research for a book he was writing. Carter helped the library with the digitizing of Burger’s cassette tapes, and as of last week they are now online.
Kiser said the interviews also include noted Annistonians including Tom Potts, James “Pappy” Dunn, Charlie Doster, Cleo Thomas Sr. and others.
The recordings can be accessed through the library’s website:
publiclibrary.cc/digitalcollections.
Kiser said the library is committed to promoting the humanities on a continual basis. She said that noted storyteller Dolores Hydock will do a program next Tuesday at 2 p.m.
“She will come here and she’s going to do a program on five little things that changed the world,” said Kiser.