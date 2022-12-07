Good cheer and fake snow fill the balmy air as Christmas 2022 gets a parade

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
It was “snowing” on Noble Street Tuesday night during the Anniston Christmas parade as holiday revelers frolicked in an artificial blizzard provided by the Anniston fire department.
The fake snow — some kind of foamy bubbles shooting out of a contraption on the back of a fire department pickup truck — delighted the crowds as it wafted through the balmy 60-degree night air. Kids lifted their arms skyward to frolick in the white stuff as others played in the winterish scene.
The parade itself was billed as possibly the biggest in recent memory by organizers.
Jackson Hodges, Anniston’s public relations director, said more than 120 entries filled out the annual holiday spectacle.
“Last year was a standout year and this nearly doubles that and that’s also not counting certain groups that have entered that have multiple vehicles … we could be looking north of 200 individual units going down the street,” Hodges said.
The number of spectators wasn’t in the tens of thousands, as was reported in parades in bygone years — the Chamber of Commerce in 1959, for example, estimated 55,000 people filled the 10-block Noble Street route from 18th to 8th Street that year — still, the crowd Tuesday night was informally estimated to be in the thousands. Children with plastic bags scuttled like crabs into the street to fetch candy tossed by parade participants.
Hodges credits Main Street Anniston director Karla Eden along with her new administrative assistant Kristin Smith for their efforts in organizing the parade.
The procession itself featured a potpourri of colorful floats, high school marching bands, organizations, civic groups, businesses, churches and law enforcement. The Anniston Police Department’s float was a complete ensemble of musicians recreating the Blues Brothers that read APD Blues Brothers. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office float featured a mock jail containing a Grinch who would “escape” only to be chased down by a determined deputy.
A float being pulled by local business Mr. Dan’s Plumbing included several angels along with an Elvis impersonator.
Hayley Loeken was at the parade with her six-year-old son as they watched the nearly hour-and-a-half long parade.
“It’s fantastic, my son says it’s the best parade of his life. It’s been great, we loved all the singing and dancing,” Loeken said.
Loeken said her son’s favorite part was when the Grinch broke out of jail.