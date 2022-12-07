 Skip to main content
Good cheer and fake snow fill the balmy air as Christmas 2022 gets a parade

parade

A fraternal organization makes its presence known in Anniston's Christmas parade Tuesday night along Noble Street. Thousands showed up for the almost hour-and-a-half parade. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

It was “snowing” on Noble Street Tuesday night during the Anniston Christmas parade as holiday revelers frolicked in an artificial blizzard provided by the Anniston fire department. 

The fake snow — some kind of foamy bubbles shooting out of a contraption on the back of a fire department pickup truck — delighted the crowds as it wafted through the balmy 60-degree night air. Kids lifted their arms skyward to frolick in the white stuff as others played in the winterish scene.

military decor

Decorated Army vehicles are de rigueur in any Anniston Christmas parade. This group is shown leading the way for Wellborn High School's marching band, whose banner is just visible to the left.