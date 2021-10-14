Golf tournament raises money for RMC Foundation

The 25th annual Regional Medical Center Foundation Golf Classic held Wednesday was “so much fun,” there were many golfers who only had the chance to swing with their hearts and not their 9-irons.
RMC Foundation Executive Director Lagina Fillingim said 31 teams played the morning rounds and 31 teams played the afternoon rounds.
“There were so many who wanted a spot to play, but we ran out of spaces,” Fillingim said. “But, even those who couldn’t hit the links still hit their pockets to help with the cause.”
While the final numbers have yet to be totalled, Fillingim said there was no doubt the funds raised to aid the RNC Cancer department surpassed last year’s figure, $110,000.
The Anniston Country Club golf course was fitted with some special carnival-like hole surprises to make the outing more fun than the usual trips down the fairway for the event’s silver anniversary.
“The fairway itself served as a remembrance and tribute to those friends and family members who either have been touched or taken by this horrible disease,” Fillingim said. “We designed it to be much like the luminaries you see at Relay For Life events with each flag lining the fairway bearing a name. It served as a reminder for whom we are doing this.”
She noted players came from as far away as Pennsylvania with many representing the vendors who work with the hospital.
“The work with cancer is very expensive and all the funds raised with the golf tournament will go to help with all aspects of what RMC can offer to patients who are dealing with this disease,” she said.
Fillingim said the community is fortunate to have good medical care available locally and events such as these help to maintain that quality.
“We have such a special community who is always generous with their support,” she said. “The RMC Foundation is grateful for all who on a daily basis help us to maintain quality medical care for our local area.”