Gobblin’ goblins enjoy Halloween-themed festival on Noble Street

An annual October attraction known as Neewollah packed Noble Street in Anniston Saturday evening as the community turned out in style, accented with Halloween garb.
Vendors lined each side of the street to showcase their nonprofits, local and home-based businesses, food, face painting, and more. Each booth faced waves of little ghouls and goblins complete with a princess or two shaking them down for candy.
A baby in a Flintstones BamBam costume, scary clowns who were unnerving to stand by, and inflatable dinosaurs roamed the streets as music and laughter filled downtown on a beautiful October day.
The free kids’ carnival area attracted youngsters while a row of trunk-or-treat classic cars sandwiched the other end of the festival’s multi-block site.
Sharon Hall Gilbert with Keller Williams Realty Group and Shannon Cunningham with Fairway Mortgage of SC Mortgage Team stood at their booth handing out candy to costumed youth.
“Sharon and I just teamed up, wanted to come out and do something in the community, spend some time with the kids,” Cunningham said. “Really just be able to give back and give out candy and T-shirts.”
They joined in on the festive fun — with Shannon dressed as a mummy and Sharon as a witch doctor.
Moe’s Boarding Grooming and Daycare had the goal of alerting the community to its newly opened business — having just opened Oct. 1 with a little shop next to owner Summer Shears’ home off Bynum Leatherwood road.
“I’ve been a veterinary nurse since 2008, and I just felt guilty every day for leaving my dogs at home,” Shears said. “I wanted to be at home with my dogs and still be able to take care of pets, so we opened this.”
An energetic canine mascot stood close by giving out candy and high-fives. Shears giggled as she disclosed that the person in the dog suit was her mother.
A charitable nonprofit program, “The Legacy Club,” was also there in the lineup of booths handing out candy. Legacy — an acronym for Leadership, Excellence, Guidance, Academics and Character in our Youth — is a mentoring organization working out of the old Girl Scout office in Anniston.
“We work on leadership skills, we support them academically, provide guidance with life skill development, and work on character skills,” club leader Vikki Floyd said.
Floyd said the organization also teaches important life skills such as how to cook, how to change a tire, and how to check the oil in a car.
Floyd led her team in a fundraiser at the event by selling raffle tickets for an educational trip to New York for their kids.
“We don’t have any money yet, but we’re going,” Floyd said. “We already claimed it.”
Bonnie Ray’s Bake Shop was in its mobile food truck conveniently placed right outside the kid’s carnival area. There was no shortage of customers for its sweet treats.
“Bonnie Ray’s has been going for almost 30 years,” Selina Clay said as she multitasked with several customers. “My aunt originally opened the bakery.”
Clay said the shop was originally in Jacksonville when it first opened but later moved to Lenlock; now it’s on Snow Street in Oxford. She said her aunt’s daughter has assumed control over managing the bakery.
With a large line of waiting customers on one end, and a small gathering of sticky faced kids with gooey confections in their hands at the other, Bonnie Ray’s had the community's attention.
One toddler boy in a stroller particularly approved, with an entire cake pop shoved in his mouth as he drifted into a sugar-filled sleep.