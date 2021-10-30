Glenwood Halloween pilgrimage brings out families

Late afternoon Saturday was appropriately gray and gloomy — but thankfully rain-free — for the annual Halloween pilgrimage to Anniston’s Glenwood Terrace, where about half the houses were decorated, their owners handing out candy to the masses.
Some dressed up and set up shop at the curb to give out their treats. There were even instances of folks who didn’t live on Glenwood itself, but nearby, handing out treats of their own from a table set up at an intersection, for example.
Accepting the candy distributors’ offerings were hundreds of costumed adults who seemed to be having as much fun as the children along the traditional route. Entire families participated in the spectacle, in some cases.
Soon to arrive, and never to disappoint, was the Headless Horseman, who held his pumpkin head above the crowd. It’s a Glenwood Halloween tradition that dates back at least 40 years.
Anyone planning something special for Halloween on its actual date, Oct. 31, should know that Sunday promises to be cloudy and dry with temperatures rising to about 65 degrees during the day.