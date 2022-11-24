 Skip to main content
Giving to others is ‘Thanksgiving amplified’

Thanksgiving

Volunteers at the Carver Community Center scoop out helpings of turkey and all the fixings.

 Brian Graves/The Anniston Star

Wiggins Community Center director Carol Bush said being able to serve others on Thanksgiving Day was “Thanksgiving amplified.”

Her feelings were shared by dozens who volunteered to serve free Thanksgiving dinners Thursday at both the Wiggins and Carver community centers in Anniston.