Girl Scout parents pick up their cookie allotment

An army of moms — and a few dads — in minivans descended on a McClellan parking lot Friday morning to pick up their allotted cases of Girl Scout cookies to take home to north Alabama Girl Scout troops.
The annual “Count ’n Go” was going off without a hitch as employees of a moving firm and volunteers carefully filled vehicles with all of the traditional favorites — along with a new confection for 2022.
Paula Lott, a service unit cookie manager and council volunteer with the Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama, was busy making sure the supply chain operation was running as smoothly as it could. She said there are 36 Alabama counties in the North Central Alabama district, which includes 400 Girl Scout troops.
“We’re going pretty good, we have some new crews out here but we’re getting the kinks worked out and we’re moving along,” Lott said as a long line of vehicles patiently awaited their turn.
More than 7,500 cases of cookies were being distributed at the McClellan location to local and regional Girl Scout troops. Each case contains 12 boxes of cookies, equating to 90,000 boxes that were on their way to Girl Scout troops to be sold.
“The girls should be hitting the streets in the next week or so going door to door and then booth sales will start February 25,” Lott said, noting that booth sales will be found in both big box stores and mom-and-pop stores.
Lott said a “cookie finder” web page will help customers locate the cookies:
All of the money raised by the cookie sales stays local.
“All of the proceeds go back to our council, they all stay local, we don’t give them out to anybody else,” Lott said, “It supports our girls, this is the largest girl-run business in the world because it is girl-led, the money goes to support our camps,” she said.
Lott said the money raised from the cookie sales allows the girls to go on trips, do service projects and participate in various events.
Lott said all of the traditional varieties of Girl Scout cookies are available this year along with a scrumptious newcomer.
“The new one is our Adventurefuls, it is a brownie inspired cookie with caramel creme and a little bit of a salted caramel taste stripes on it. It’s a really good cookie, it’s not soft like a brownie, but it’s a really good cookie,” Lott said.
The other cookies available this cookie season include:
— Toffee-tastic, gluten free
— Do-si-dos
— Tagalongs
— Girl Scout s’mores
— Lemon-ups
— Trefoils
— Thin mints
— Samoas
Towering pallets of cookies were separated by flavor, allowing each vehicle to stop at each station to complete their order.
Kim Darby of Jacksonville decided to rent a large U-Haul truck to haul 300 cases of cookies for her troop.
“It’s more than I could fit in one car,” Darby said.
Lott said Girl Scout cookies are delicious.
“Oh, my goodness, you can sit down with a box of Girl Scout cookies and then five minutes later they’re gone, you don’t realize that you've eaten the whole box,” she said.
“There’s all kinds of recipes on Pinterest that you can look up to make with Girl Scout cookies, the possibilities are endless and they will disappear quickly,” she said.