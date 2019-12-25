Georgia motorcyclist dies in Golden Springs wreck

A Georgia man lost his life Wednesday afternoon after being involved in a wreck on Golden Springs Road.
Lewis Junior Kirksey, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck which occurred near Winn Dixie, according to Pat Brown, Calhoun County coroner.
Brown said that Kirksey, who was on a motorcycle, was in a turn lane and crashed with a vehicle that was also in the turn lane.
Brown said he got the call at 3:43 p.m.
Kirksey was from Temple, Ga., but has family in the Anniston area according to Brown. The coroner said an autopsy will be performed and the wreck is under investigation by the Anniston Police Department. Efforts to learn more information from the department Christmas afternoon were unsuccessful.