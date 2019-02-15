CHOCCOLOCCO — About 50 friends, family and well wishers gathered Valentines Day night at New Prospect Baptist Church to show their love for Georgia Calhoun.
Fred Couch said he organized the celebration because she could not attend a Christmas function due to an illness.
“Why don’t we do something for her for Valentine’s? Just show her our love? She’s just done things for us and let’s surprise her,” Couch said.
Couch went on to a few of Calhoun’s many accomplishments and the lives she has touched.
“She started the Jazz Heritage Festival, she started the Black Heritage Festival, she’s been president of the museum, she’s been active on Chamber of Commerce projects,” Couch said.
It was like a surprise birthday party as Calhoun walked into the darkened church and discovered well-wishers and old friends, many dressed in red to mark the day.
Once Calhoun sat down in the center of the room, Couch said it was time to “boast, roast or toast” Calhoun and her life.
Couch asked everyone to speak — accolades, memories and milestones were shared along with plenty of laughter.
State Rep. Barbara Boyd, a longtime friend, said Calhoun has been a pillar not only in Choccolocco but also in Anniston.
“If I could sing, I’d sing ‘I’ve got Georgia on my mind’, but I want to say that Georgia has always had community on her mind,” Boyd said.
“If you give to the world the best you have the best will come back to you. You have given your best, Georgia, and you deserve everything that comes back to you,” Boyd said as the honoree flashed her smile and gratitude.
J. Mitchell Rogers from the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama said he had worked with Calhoun on the Freedom Riders Park.
“I want to say that Georgia is the spine of our community. The spine is rarely seen but without the spine the head could not turn or bend,” Rogers said.
Yvonne Walker said she moved to the area 10 years ago and met Calhoun, who became a good friend.
“She’ll do anything for you. She introduced me to so many people and took me so many places, I just love her,” Walker said.
After everyone spoke, Calhoun, 88, reacted to the outpouring of kindness.
“Is this my eulogy?” Calhoun asked.
Calhoun, who was with her two sons all day, thought the visit to the church was a routine stop (the men were in on the friendly plot).
“I thought we were going over to Anniston to a restaurant. I’m the most surprised person you’ll ever see in your life,” Calhoun said.