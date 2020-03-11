Gala spotlights Anniston’s gifted students

Being a gifted student can be a blessing and a curse.
Pastor and Anniston High School graduate James Patterson reminded parents during Tuesday night’s Gifted Gala at Cobb Elementary that gifted students — those with an academic aptitude beyond what’s typical for their age, he said — often put extra pressure on themselves, and hold themselves to a higher standard. That can lead to low self-esteem and other problems, he said. But parents, he said, should be sure to encourage their kids.
“That’s where your voice comes in,” Patterson, pastor at New Harvest Christian Center, told an audience of dozens of Anniston parents, school staff and students. “Sometimes those moments mean the world to those children.”
Patterson was keynote speaker at the event, which honored students from the school system’s gifted programs. Smart-dressed elementary and middle school kids in black formal attire, white suspenders and fedora hats delivered salads and spaghetti to attendees in between recitations of poetry, dancing and guest speakers. The Anniston Middle School jazz band performed several songs, and each grade of gifted students gave presentations about the projects they’ve been working on this year.
Several of those projects included breakdowns of scientific terms; one grade level worked on robotics, and explained input and output in computer science terms (input is what the computer receives, like keyboard taps and mouse clicks; output is what a computer projects to a monitor, or instructs a robot to do). Others explained electrical charge and batteries — wires are a good conductor, but wood isn’t, one girl said — and how computers and robots use feedback from sensors, just like a human would.
Rosa Mann, gifted specialist for the school system, helped third-grade students present what they called a multiplication box to the audience. A boy explained that one can use the box to figure out their multiplication tables by pressing the correct sets of buttons. Mann later had the boy open the box to reveal circuitry inside.
“They can now wire a multiplication box themselves,” Mann said.
Fifth-grader Jayden Brown recited a speech of he wrote for a Black History Month contest that drew a big reaction from the crowd, with shades of Martin Luther King Jr.’s speeches woven into the boy’s thoughts on race and progress.
King and Rosa Parks and others had fought for civil rights and freedom for all people, and all people are equal, Brown said.
“They all have something in common,” he said. “God made them.”