 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Fundraiser car show held at an area funeral home

Corvettes

Car enthusiasts lifted their sports cars' hoods Sunday afternoon at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Saks. They gathered for what was billed as the first Thrill on the Hill Car Show.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

A funeral home parking lot might seem like a somber place to be holding a happy event, but the manager of Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Saks saw it as a way to perform a community service.

Indeed, David Fowler was pleased to see Sunday afternoon that his idea — putting on an old car show for those who enjoy that hobby — was a success, and that Wounded Warriors of Alabama would get a donation from it.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 