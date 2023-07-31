Fundraiser car show held at an area funeral home

A funeral home parking lot might seem like a somber place to be holding a happy event, but the manager of Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Saks saw it as a way to perform a community service.
Indeed, David Fowler was pleased to see Sunday afternoon that his idea — putting on an old car show for those who enjoy that hobby — was a success, and that Wounded Warriors of Alabama would get a donation from it.
By 2 p.m., families were gathering to admire the cars and talk to their owners. Children played in a bouncy house, and some families bought food from three or four trucks selling chicken, ices and other treats. The food trucks were set up on the north side of the funeral home.
“Everyone wants to relate a funeral home to sadness,” Fowler said. “We wanted this to be a joyful and uplifting moment and a chance to make some good memories.”
Wayne Bishop is the community representative of Service Corps International’s two local funeral homes, Gray Brown and Chapel Hill. He said the staff wanted to give back something to the community.
“Also, we want to give money to the Wounded Warriors program,” Bishop said.
One man and his sons who were wandering through the cars were Chris Birchfiel, 42, son Caden, 15, and Brody, 12. Birchfield said he enjoys showing off his 1987 C-10 truck that he bought a couple of years ago.
“I was surprised at first when the show was at a funeral home,” he said, “but this is for a good cause.”
In addition to the car show, bouncy houses and food trucks, there was a raffle of gifts for $5 per ticket, free drinks and music from the 1960s provided by 95.1 The Mountain radio station.
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.