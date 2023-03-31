 Skip to main content
‘Fun day’ promotes unity among Constantine residents

jungle gym

Kids play on a jungle gym during the 'Unity in the Community' Fun Day sponsored by the Anniston Housing Authority residents council on Wednesday at Constantine Park in Anniston.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

The unmistakable scent of sizzling hot dogs and hamburgers filled Constantine Park Wednesday afternoon during a “Unity in the Community” Fun Day sponsored by the Anniston Housing Authority residents council.

A large group of kids and adults filled the magnolia-lined park adjacent to Constantine Homes for a day of games, food, fun, sports and fellowship.

bounce house

Audriia Mitchell, 5, in the bounce house at the 'Unity in the Community' Fun Day sponsored by the Anniston Housing Authority residents council on Wednesday at Constantine Park in Anniston.
slide

Jeremiah Burton, 10, is having fun on a slide at the 'Unity in the Community' Fun Day sponsored by the Anniston Housing Authority residents council on Wednesday at Constantine Park in Anniston.
ASAP booth

The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention has a booth set up with information at the 'Unity in the Community' Fun Day sponsored by the Anniston Housing Authority residents council on Wednesday at Constantine Park in Anniston.

