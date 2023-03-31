‘Fun day’ promotes unity among Constantine residents

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention has a booth set up with information at the 'Unity in the Community' Fun Day sponsored by the Anniston Housing Authority residents council on Wednesday at Constantine Park in Anniston.
The unmistakable scent of sizzling hot dogs and hamburgers filled Constantine Park Wednesday afternoon during a “Unity in the Community” Fun Day sponsored by the Anniston Housing Authority residents council.
A large group of kids and adults filled the magnolia-lined park adjacent to Constantine Homes for a day of games, food, fun, sports and fellowship.
Andrea Parmer, president of the residents council at the Anniston Housing Authority, shared the cooking duties on a massive grill with Walter White.
“We’re out here for the unity in the community for the Anniston Housing Authority. We just want to bring it back to the community, to never give up, keep it going, no matter what,” Parmer said as she struggled to keep the smoke out of her eyes.
Parmer said the housing authority holds this type of event a couple of times each year.
“We believe in unity … food, fun and laughter, that’s it,” she said.
Antonio Wallace was busy keeping track of three of four of his kids he brought to the fun day.
“It’s doing some good for the kids to have them out here, as long as they get along with each other,” Wallace said.
The nonprofit Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention had a table set up where it gave away T-shirts along with pamphlets about drug abuse and prevention.
Jason Lindell, prevention coordinator for ASAP, along with Chandy Gordon, prevention specialist, were busy talking to people about the nonprofit.
“It’s been a good community event, it’s just getting started, we try to raise awareness,” Lindell said.
Gordon said the people she talked to said ASAP is a great program.
“They’ve been asking if we take volunteers because they want to get involved with what we have going on and they love all the materials that we have,” Gordon said.
Kids were having fun in an inflatable bounce house while others played football and basketball. The playground was busy as an anthill as little ones had fun on the playground equipment that included a slide and tunnel.
Phillip Keith, Resident Opportunity and Self-Sufficiency (ROSS) service coordinator, said the event was a chance for the community to bond together.
“That’s what it’s about, building relationships,” Keith said.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.