Full Bellie Deli benefits from full heart of a customer

Note: The following article first appeared in The Star's printed edition Dec. 10. It contained an incorrect name, which has been corrected here.
Full Bellie Deli was burglarized during the Thanksgiving holiday but due to the generosity of a customer the damage to the building was repaired.
Chris Carriker, who owns the Gurnee Avenue restaurant with his two brothers, said between Wednesday night and Thanksgiving morning, someone smashed the rear door of the business and stole “a few dollars” and the DVR security box.
“They jumped the fence, broke the back door, came through the back door, ransacked the kitchen, pulled out the drawers and went through everything, took a few dollars that was in the cash register, they ripped out the DVR box for the security cameras, and wrecked some of the wiring for the security cameras and the DVR box,” Carriker said.
Naysayers came out of the woodwork, Carriker said, to offer stereotyped negative opinions about his decision to locate a business in downtown Anniston.
“The part that hurts the most about it, is there was a few people, and I’m not going to say who they were, or anything, but they said, ‘Well that’s part of doing business in Anniston,’ or they were like, ‘Well we were wondering when it was going to happen to you next,’” Carriker said.
“Law enforcement came; unfortunately we wanted to open that Friday and Saturday of Black Friday and the police officer that was out here told us the crime lab was so overwhelmed and they take off for the major holidays,” Carriker said.
Carriker said the crime lab could not come out until the following Monday after the Thanksgiving weekend.
“So after assessing everything that happened we just told them, ‘No, it would be OK, we’re going to clean up and move on,’” said Carriker.
After patching up the back door with boards due to an approaching storm and cleaning up the debris, the “show must go on” attitude prevailed.
“We were not going to let it keep us down … we decided to open and move on,” Carriker said.
“[The break-in] caused more in damage than what they took,” he said.
The eatery had been broken into only after two months since Carriker and his family opened the doors for business.
“That’s the sad part, I figured eventually something might happen but I wasn’t expecting barely two months into this thing,” Carriker said.
A silver lining from the storm clouds and rain of that Thanksgiving soon appeared.
A generous customer
Carriker said the damage did not exceed the deductible of the restaurant's insurance policy, so a GoFundMe account was set up to help pay for the damage and losses.
A customer — who Carriker wants to keep anonymous — got in touch and told him that she doesn’t really like GoFundMe and paid for the door in full.
“That made us feel really good. It’s really nice to know that there’s people out there like that that really want to help us, it got us really happy, excited,” he said.
“It was right after the break-in and we were shocked by it. She told us from the beginning that she wanted to see us succeed and do well and she wanted to help us out and that’s why she did that,” Carriker said.
“You have to be humbled by it — anytime something like that happens it’s just a humbling experience in general,” Carriker said.
Carriker said his business has been doing good since he opened up.
“It’s been encouraging that people are happy to see new businesses come to Anniston. It seems like everyone likes our sandwiches and it’s a good sign, of course with the holidays it’s up and down, but it’s been really encouraging, I’m glad I did it,” he said.