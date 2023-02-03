Freshly painted McClellan water tank represents end of a long process

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Employees from the Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board drain a section of the equipment that controls the flow of water. On a cold winter morning, the messy task involves accessing the pipe by digging a large rectangle of about six to eight feet wide and about seven-foot deep. FROM LEFT: Ricky Sims, Bret Blair and Chuck Warneke. Standing in the hole is Russell Phillips.
Water tanks are like the proverbial elephant in the public works room — always there but mostly ignored.
It’s going to be hard to ignore the recently renovated tank situated at the southern end of McClellan Boulevard, on the east side of the curve just above 25th Street. That’s because the two-million-gallon tank itself has been repainted from blue to white, and because it’s emblazoned with the first words ever painted on an Anniston water tower. “Anniston Water Works & Sewer Board” it reads, along with the department logo.
“That says we are proud of our water board,” said Ed Turner, the board’s general manager, “and this tank has such high visibility.”
In October of last year, water department employees began work on the tank; soon it will be refilled, the water will be tested for purity and then it’ll be available for public use — by the end of February, is the hope.
By the end of the project, more than two dozen employees, plus a handful of contract workers, will have played a part in restoring the walls of the tank, both inside and out. Workers also changed out a giant valve and made improvements to a concrete block vault that sits to the right of the tank and houses valves.
The residents normally supplied from this tank never missed their water, though, because it was served to them from other nearby tanks, such as the Gurnee tank that is mostly unseen unless someone happens to look west from the McClellan tank.
“The purpose of tanks is mainly for use during peak-demand periods. When the demand is low at night, tanks are refilled from the water plant in Coldwater,” said Cameron Fortenberry, the engineering technician who is also a grade-four operator of water and wastewater.
“That means he can operate the entire plant,” Turner said.
A giant task for every giant tank
Each of Anniston’s 14 tanks are inspected over a five-year period. After a series of inspections that reveal normal wear and tear, the employees determine when a tank must undergo a renovation. Inspections might reveal that a tank has a rust spot or a ding in its walls, for example. In some cases, the valves used to control the flow of water must undergo repair or replacement, the latter of which was needed at the McClellan tower.
“We are not sure exactly when the McClellan tank was last renovated, but I’ve been here 20 years, and it’s the first time a renovation has taken place in that period,” Turner said.
Several steps must be implemented when a water tank is repainted. First the old paint must be removed inside and outside, then any settlement that has occurred over time at the bottom of the tank has to be removed. Sandblasting comes next, followed by a primer and a couple coats of a special epoxy paint, known for its durability, is applied.
During the recent renovation, the hill leading up to the tank was a changing scene of equipment, workers, hoses, tarpaulins, vehicles and more. Only a week ago, a deep, 15-foot rectangle was dug to replace the value that is beneath the ground.
“The tasks for renovating each tank are big ones,” Fortenberry said.
Recently, when a new pedestal-style tank was built near the intersection of I-20 and U.S. 78, Fortenberry’s job required him to climb a ladder inside the 70-foot stem and on through the water-filled “bowl” on a ladder inside a tube-like structure, another 40 feet. Once at its top, he had to climb onto the bowl and lower a sterile device that retrieved a water sample.
Once a sample is tested in house and returned with no bacteria present, the valve to the tank is opened, sending clean water to the many homes and buildings it serves. Water purity in all 14 tanks is checked monthly, and taking a sample from the McClellan tank will be done soon.
Big change due at the main water plant
Currently in the design phase at the Krebs Water Treatment Plant at Coldwater is a plan to replace its existing equipment — installed in the 1940s and ’50s, said Turner — with a new system. Turner wasn’t certain about when the project will begin.
“It’s getting hard to find the parts needed to maintain the project that will cost upwards of $20 million,” Fortenberry said.
The officials and the employees at the plant strive with diligence to keep Anniston’s water clean. That responsibility weighs on them at times, but Turner said he doesn’t stay stressed.
“There’s always something to worry about, but we can’t worry ourselves to death,” he said. “We have great employees and a great board. They are supportive in making sure our water system is maintained and kept to a high standard.”