Freshly painted McClellan water tank represents end of a long process

Ed Turner water tank

Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board general manager Ed Turner stands in front of the newly renovated water tank on McClellan Boulevard in Anniston.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

Water tanks are like the proverbial elephant in the public works room — always there but mostly ignored.

It’s going to be hard to ignore the recently renovated tank situated at the southern end of McClellan Boulevard, on the east side of the curve just above 25th Street. That’s because the two-million-gallon tank itself has been repainted from blue to white, and because it’s emblazoned with the first words ever painted on an Anniston water tower. “Anniston Water Works & Sewer Board” it reads, along with the department logo.

Anniston water tank sandblast

The long rods protruding from the water tower on McClellan Boulevard in Anniston helps hold the tarpaulins in place during sandblasting.
Ricky Sims

Ricky Sims works on a water pump at the site of the McClellan water tank.
Anniston Water Works employees

Employees from the Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board drain a section of the equipment that controls the flow of water. On a cold winter morning, the messy task involves accessing the pipe by digging a large rectangle of about six to eight feet wide and about seven-foot deep. FROM LEFT: Ricky Sims, Bret Blair and Chuck Warneke. Standing in the hole is Russell Phillips.

