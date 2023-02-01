Freezing temps return; warming station reopens

The snow and ice which is plaguing the Midwest will not quite reach the north central Alabama area, but the freezing temperatures will.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham is forecasting low temperatures reaching 37 degrees Thursday night, then falling to 27 degrees Friday night. Saturday and Sunday night lows will increase only slightly to 35 degrees before beginning an upward trend Monday night to 44 degrees.
There is a 100 percent chance of precipitation throughout Thursday, but that is expected to taper off and end before the colder air mass reaches the area.
High temperatures are expected to reach the 60-degree mark on Sunday before rising to 68 degrees on Tuesday.
The city of Anniston announced Wednesday the public warming station at The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church, 1400 Noble Street, will be open in the evenings from Thursday, Feb. 2 until Monday, Feb. 6.
To contact the warming station, call (256) 848-7755.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.