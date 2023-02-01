 Skip to main content
Freezing temps return; warming station reopens

The snow and ice which is plaguing the Midwest will not quite reach the north central Alabama area, but the freezing temperatures will.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham is forecasting low temperatures reaching 37 degrees Thursday night, then falling to 27 degrees Friday night. Saturday and Sunday night lows will increase only slightly to 35 degrees before beginning an upward trend Monday night to 44 degrees.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.