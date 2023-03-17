Freeze warnings issued; warming station to open

Freezing temperatures are now projected to continue throughout the weekend.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a freeze warning for the Calhoun County area beginning Friday night with a low expected of 34 degrees. A freeze watch is now in effect for Saturday night with an anticipated low of 28 degrees. Sunday night’s low is expected to be 26 degrees, but no official watch or warning after Saturday had been issued as of noon Friday.
Monday morning will see widespread frost before 8 a.m. and low temperatures remaining in the 30s through Wednesday night when the forecast low temperature is 48 degrees.
Rain and the possibility of a thunderstorm is in the forecast through 7 p.m. Friday.
The public warming station in The Bridge at the Anniston First United Methodist Church, 1400 Noble St, will open today, March 17, at 5 p.m. and will remain open until 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 19.
