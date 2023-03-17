 Skip to main content
Freeze warnings issued; warming station to open

Cold weather teaser

Anniston's Grace Episcopal Church's water fountain has turned to ice in the extremely cold weather in the region. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

Freezing temperatures are now projected to continue throughout the weekend. 

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a freeze warning for the Calhoun County area beginning Friday night with a low expected of 34 degrees. A freeze watch is now in effect for Saturday night with an anticipated low of 28 degrees. Sunday night’s low is expected to be 26 degrees, but no official watch or warning after Saturday had been issued as of noon Friday.

