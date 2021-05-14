Freedom Riders bus-burner says he’s a changed man; shares bold new outlook

The only surviving arrestee from the infamous 1961 bus-burning attack on civil rights Freedom Riders traveling the South says: “I was blind, but now I see.”
The man who recently turned 85 and helped burn a bus that day is today trying to burn a memory.
“I was involved, yes, but I blindly walked into it,” said Jerome Couch. “We did the Black race wrong, with a capital W.”
It is the first time in the 60 years since the events of that day that Couch has shared an interview with his reflections on what happened along a rural Alabama backroad and at an Anniston bus station in a series of violent attacks that jarred a nation.
Then and now
The Jerome Couch of 2021 is a man quick to crack a smile and just as quick to crack open a Bible. He claims repentance for his deeds back in what he refers to as those dark and confusing days of his early life; and by his account and that of others who know him, he is entirely a different man, one who strives every day to help others ahead of himself.
The Jerome Couch of 1961, however, was a much different character, and his story is one that serves as a clear reflection of how Jim Crow law once ruled the South, influenced generations of haters, and yet spawned an era of change that remains a mission in progress.
The history of events that occurred during Mother’s Day, May 14, 1961, is easy to find in any chronology regarding the civil rights era of the 1950s and '60s.
Freedom Riders, they were called, boarded buses in cities such as Atlanta, as one group of riders did that day on a Greyhound bus bound for Birmingham. Their goal was to bring attention to the continued segregation of public services, including bus and train transportation, despite recently enacted federal law demanding equal access for whites and blacks.
Throughout the South at a time when the conclusion of the Civil War to end slavery was not yet a century old, there remained a deep-rooted hatred of federal intervention in state and local affairs, and an even deeper hatred from many whites toward blacks who, in many cases, risked their lives to establish a new culture for themselves and future generations.
Jim Crow law, on the other hand, was the unwritten rule by which many Southerners still abided in 1961, and that meant blacks sat at the back of the bus, drank from different water fountains, used separate restrooms, and did not recieve equal customer service in restaurants, hotels or other white-owned businesses.
Ripe for the KKK
The 25-year-old, glasses-wearing, wavy-haired, wiry young man that he was, Jerome Couch was caught up in the emotion that raged in Anniston when word came that the Freedom Riders were on the way.
“I was involved. I was there,” he recalled. “But I got to looking at this whole thing, and I got to looking at this and said, why am I out here? I don’t believe in all of this!”
His actions back then, however, suggested otherwise.
Ku Klux Klan leaders were out to recruit more young white men who were convinced blacks remained undeserving in taking away jobs and seeking equal social status where only a hundred years earlier, they were slaves.
Jerome was ripe for recruitment, and he played a significant role when the Freedom Rider bus arrived.
He was among those who slashed its tires, and then, according to court records, he drove in front of the bus and slowed it down once it made its way outside of town on the rural road where it finally stopped. There it was firebombed, and its escape-attempting occupants severely beaten.
Jerome did not share specifics about his role in the attack.
However, six Anniston-area men charged and arrested for the bus-burning went to court only to have the hearing lead to a mistrial because of issues with the jury. The men later entered “no contest” pleas in January 1962, Jerome one of them.
Sever all ties
Roger Couch (not related) was sentenced to a year and a day in jail, added to a five-year sentence for a separate burglary conviction involving the theft of $14,500 from an Anniston man.
Jerome and the other four men were sentenced to one year of probation, on the condition that they sever all ties with the Ku Klux Klan.
Among those arrested and charged, only Jerome survives today to talk about it; yet he still shies away from those days he wishes he could forget.
“The last time someone requested an interview with me on this was from someone with the Oprah Winfrey Show,” he shared. “I said no.”
That was 10 years ago.
Realizing that he can never escape his past, Jerome decided to change his future.
He searched for, and found, God.
And with Him, the forgiveness Jerome hopes others finally will allow, to help him cast away the dark shadows that still follow him.
‘Flat-out wrong’
“I was young and easily influenced. But I have had a big, big change of heart,” says Jerome. “This country has done some bad things. One of them is slavery.
“And we have had some Jim Crow laws that were just flat-out wrong.”
He still ponders how the Jerome of today could be someone who supported the KKK those many years ago. “I was in it for maybe six months,” before realizing it was a bad move, he said, even without the court mandate that he part ways with the hate-oriented Klan.
He worked several jobs over the years, becoming a mortician and working at funeral homes for a career.
One of those jobs took him to Opelika, and while living there, Jerome became active in numerous civic activities, including in the Lions Club, and as one of the most active members of the Keep Opelika Beautiful organization.
Jerome is “one of the greatest KOB volunteers,” said director Tipi Colley Miller, publicly praising him in a column published in the local newspaper.
Fellow Lions Club members enjoyed Jerome’s active efforts over the years to lure community leaders to the club’s meetings, where various issues of the day routinely were discussed and service-project ideas were conceived.
Jerome, who keeps his phone number and email address private and remains leery of media requests, has since moved from Opelika, but he has taken on another mission of sorts: personal ministry.
And, he’s written a book.
Not about the events of Anniston, but rather, about the sometimes humorous, sometimes sad stories in the life of a funeral home worker.
Dealing with regret
The name of his book is meant as a pun to reflect his work in the graveyard, but also his life.
It is titled: “I Will Let You Down.”
He laughs, calling it a humble confession that he can fail as a man, even doing his job.
But in letters down below the title on the cover: “GOD WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN.”
“I just regret that I got involved in all of that,” he says of his youthful sins. “I let a lot of people down by getting involved in something I shouldn’t have gotten involved with.
“I regret it, but that’s water over the dam.”
Instead of dwelling on that in a depressing way, Jerome has taken his faith-led changes into street corners and churches and anywhere else where people are willing to hear his witness and a dose of home-spun humor meant to lift spirits and create smiles.
Anywhere, that is, except a media world that seems more interested in Anniston than God.
“I am a failure myself. If God had not sent His son Jesus Christ to die for our sins, we all would be a failure,” Jerome said, on his way home from handing out copies of his book at a church back in Opelika. “But instead, we all can be saved and through Him have a new life.”
Jerome paused. Then added:
“He saved me.”
Troy Turner is a former executive editor of The Anniston Star (2000-2006), having since worked at newspapers across the U.S. before being promoted to corporate leadership in New York for the nation’s second-largest newspaper company. He recently started his own strategic communications agency based in Auburn and can be contacted at troyturner0077@gmail.com.