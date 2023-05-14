 Skip to main content
Freedom Riders anniversary marked at bus station site

Person

Charles Person was the keynote speaker at the 62nd anniversary of the Freedom Riders event that took place Saturday. He encouraged Anniston residents to continue developing the site where the bus burning took place on Alabama 202. A commemorative park is planned for the site, but more funding is needed to make it a reality.

 

 Photo by Landon Brooks of MAWH Production Co.

The 62nd anniversary of the Freedom Riders events in Anniston was marked Saturday with historical tales, fellowship and food on Gurnee Avenue, between the former Greyhound bus station, where a Freedom Riders bus was attacked in 1961 by a white mob, and the new Anniston Freedom Center across the street. 

The latter is the site where people of all ages can now learn about the significance of that day and the site where people are now unified to promote equality of opportunity.

opera man

KB Solomon, an internationally known opera singer who is currently living in Anniston, provided the entertainment for the anniversary event Saturday. 

 

