Freedom Riders anniversary marked at bus station site

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Charles Person was the keynote speaker at the 62ndanniversary of the Freedom Riders event that took place Saturday. He encouraged Anniston residents to continue developing the site where the bus burning took place on Alabama 202. A commemorative park is planned for the site, but more funding is needed to make it a reality.
The 62nd anniversary of the Freedom Riders events in Anniston was marked Saturday with historical tales, fellowship and food on Gurnee Avenue, between the former Greyhound bus station, where a Freedom Riders bus was attacked in 1961 by a white mob, and the new Anniston Freedom Center across the street.
The latter is the site where people of all ages can now learn about the significance of that day and the site where people are now unified to promote equality of opportunity.
About 100 individuals sat in chairs to hear Freedom Rider Charles Person speak. A second Freedom Rider, Hank Thomas, was unable to attend.
Guests were treated to pizza from Mata’s and sub sandwiches from Full Belly Deli and to hear music by Anniston native KB Solomon who is a well-known opera star who has recently moved from Los Angeles to Anniston.
Another special visitor was Landon Brooks, another former Anniston resident who now lives in Oxford. His extensive work as an actor has led him back to Calhoun County where he hopes to grow his own production company, MAWH. His friendship with Tyler Perry gave him the vision to build a company similar to the one Perry created in Atlanta. Brooks’ relationship to the county and the civil rights movement are connected.
“My grandmother had to get on a Greyhound bus and travel across the country to Los Angeles, Calif., when I was three years old,” he said. “She brought me back to live with her on Alabama 202 near where the bus burning took place.”
Brooks said Anniston was kind to him while growing up and gave him several opportunities to hone his skills as an actor, especially with the former Anniston Community Theater.
“Anniston taught me that we can be anything we want to be no matter the stigma,” Brooks said. “Growing up, I was a mixed-race child who did face obstacles, but I have learned through the years that Anniston has produced some notable people in American history.”
Brooks believes the Freedom Riders’ protest was a good thing and even though tragic things happened in Anniston and Birmingham when the two buses were attacked and one of them was burned, now another good thing is coming about. A new generation of people has the opportunity to have a better path and a chance in life because of the sacrifices of great people like Charles Person and Hank Thomas, Brooks said.
Also, he added “I appreciate what Pete Conroy has done with the creation of the Freedom Riders Training Institute at Anniston Freedom Center.”
Conroy was happy with the Anniston event.
“It was a magical evening to have such a diverse group focused on the importance of what happened in 1961 and redirected how that day can impact our collective future,” said Conroy, who works at Jacksonville State University and is on the Freedom Rider Park board with Person.