Freedom Riders anniversary events set for Friday, Saturday

The National Park Service and local advocates for a Freedom Riders park are preparing to honor the 60th anniversary of the arrival of the Freedom Riders in Anniston on Friday and Saturday.
Most of Friday’s events will be invitation-only or virtual, but the public will be able to attend events Saturday.
Friday marks 60 years since the Freedom Riders, a group of Black and white protesters, arrived in Greyhound and Trailways buses on a tour across the Southeast. Their goal was to test Supreme Court decisions that banned segregation on interstate trains and buses. They were met with violence from white supremacists and arrests by local police.
In Anniston, a white mob burned a Greyhound bus and beat Freedom Riders as they escaped — an attack that catapulted the protest into headlines around the world. In 2017, after many years of campaigning by local advocates, the federal government declared Anniston’s former Greyhound station and the bus burning site to be a national park site: the Freedom Riders National Monument.
City officials and the local Freedom Riders Park committee will hold an invitation-only event at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the former Greyhound station on Gurnee Avenue, which will include the arrival of a restored Greyhound bus operated by the Freedom Riders Museum in Montgomery. Organizer Pete Conroy said the event is invitation-only in order to manage the size of the crowd as a pandemic-control measure.
At 8 p.m. Friday, the staff of Freedom Riders National Monument will host a virtual event at the bus burning site on Alabama 202 that will involve the lighting of more than 400 luminaries, each representing one of the more than 400 people who participated in the Freedom Rides, according to a National Park Service Announcement. The cast of “Freedom Riders: The Civil Rights Musical” will join the Anniston High School choir to sing songs from the civil rights movement as the luminaries are lit. The event will be live-streamed on the Freedom Riders National Monument Facebook page.
On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a public event at the former Greyhound station on Gurnee Avenue, organizers say.
Gov. Kay Ivey earlier this week proclaimed May 14, the date of the Anniston bus burning in 1961, as the official 60th anniversary of the Freedom Rides.