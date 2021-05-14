Freedom Riders: American heroes

How we view the celebration of the Freedom Riders, and the many other celebrations of historical significance to Black Americans, is much debated.
Some think we must never forget.
Others believe it opens up old wounds.
Some are too busy to care.
However, some care deeply and love the pursuit of learning. I am in the last group.
Like an advancing nonviolent army, the Freedom Riders took the fight against segregation into the heart of the South’s Jim Crow laws. Their determination to be treated equally and fairly was not without loss. No great victory ends without some casualty.
Under the teachings of the great civil rights pioneer and leader, the Rev. Jim Lawson, the Congress for Racial Equality (CORE) and the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) sought to test the resolve of segregationists. While the Freedom Riders were committed to nonviolent principles, the Ku Klux Klan and White Citizens Council groups were not. The testing of the Supreme Court rulings was understood to be an assault on Jim Crow laws and local ordinances throughout the South.
History is a place to find real heroes and real stories about America — the greatest nation in the world. We hold that title because of people like President John Quincy Adams and Dr. Booker T. Washington, like Eleanor Roosevelt and Mary McLeod Bethune, like Genevieve Hughes and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and like Jo Ann Robinson and Virginia Durr: All are Americans who sacrificed to move America toward that "more perfect Union."
Learning and celebrating our shared history is not to denigrate anyone. Instead, it's to commemorate those warriors of peace who had a direct hand in shaping America. The integrated and diverse group of Freedom Riders are conquering heroes. Men and women like Charles Person, Pauline Knight-Ofosu, Hank Thomas, and the additional 400 Freedom Riders were willing to die for liberty and equality. It is never the wrong time to celebrate true patriots. I stand with millions of others, both locally and internationally, who are humbled by the presence and sacrifice of the Freedom Riders. We will never forget and, on this 60th anniversary, we salute you and say thank you. And, that is why we must continue to share the principles of nonviolence and the story of the Freedom Riders. Because the Freedom Riders from 1947 to1961 represent what is great about America.
Philip Howard is an advocate for conservation and the preservation of civil rights sites across the country, with a specific focus on culturally important civil rights sites and stories in Alabama.