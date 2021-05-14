Freedom Rider ref lects, encourages youth to be the change

Jim Zwerg, 81, believes that change comes from getting involved.
From his New Mexico home, he spoke about his time as a Freedom Rider and encouraged today's youth to "be the change in the world" through action. After all, it was why he became a student activist and Freedom Rider 60 years ago.
Freedom Rides
After the May 14, 1961, attacks on the Freedom Riders from the Greyhound and Trailways buses, the 13 original riders left Alabama on commercial flights to New Orleans. They were beaten and weary.
Student activists in Nashville, Tenn., heard about what happened in Anniston and Birmingham and were determined not to let violence win. They were invigorated and energetic.
Jim Zwerg was one of those students.
The Wisconsin native said that it was at Beloit College in his home state that he first noticed the discrimination of a segregated society. During his freshman year, his college roommate, who was black, experienced racism and introduced Zwerg to the teaching of nonviolence. "I witnessed the physical and verbal abuse that he encountered, both on and off-campus. And he was a class act."
Zwerg later applied for and was accepted as an exchange student at Fisk University, a historically Black college in Nashville. "When I got down there, I was very naive about life," he said. "You didn't have instant awareness of what was happening in your community, let alone around the world."
When he could not watch a movie, eat out, use the same restrooms, and shop at the same stores as his Black friends, he was both confused and irritated. He said the segregation of stores and facilities was "the dumbest thing I've ever heard."
When a campaign to integrate movie theaters was launched, he witnessed a demonstration by black students. "They were dressed up very nicely. But they just stood there," he said. "They weren't carrying any signs or placards. They weren't shouting any slogans."
He commented to another student that they didn't seem to be making a difference.
That student was John Lewis, who, at 21, was already active in the civil rights movement in Nashville.
Meeting Lewis, who later became a congressman in Georgia, would have a profound impact on Zwerg. "I'd never met a young person my age that just had his act together. He was a very devout person with a very deep, profound faith. He had absolutely embraced nonviolence. It was his way of life. He was committed to it."
Lewis, who died in July 2020, shared the principles of nonviolence and scripture at workshops. It is what led Zwerg to get involved. “The bottom line is if you sit there and say you have faith, but you don't show it, you don't take action to help others. Basically, what good is it?”
When Zwerg joined the efforts of the Nashville students to integrate movie theaters, his first demonstration was with Piedmont native William "Bill" Harbour. "I went to the ticket counter, and I got two tickets. And I turned to my partner, Bill Harbor, and we made it into the lobby."
The students did not give up. It's an attitude that carried them through a successful movie theater integration campaign and toward the Freedom Rides. While they were celebrating their victories, they also heard about the defeat of the Freedom Riders in Alabama.
After having an emergency meeting, he said they determined the ride had to continue. "If you let the segregationists think that all he had to do is get violent enough, and you turn tail and run, it could have set back this whole civil rights movement, you know, years, if not decades."
Zwerg was one of 18 volunteers to continue the Freedom Rides and 10 who would travel to Alabama to complete the ride, three females and seven males. On May 17, after leaving their wills with Diane Nash, chair of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), they purchased tickets in Nashville and boarded a bus for Alabama. Zwerg and Paul Brooks were arrested by Bull Conner, commissioner of public safety in Birmingham, as they arrived in Birmingham. Their time in the Birmingham jail did not deter them. Zwerg and the Freedom Riders would continue in the journey, encountering violence in Montgomery on May 20. Even as he and John Lewis were being attacked by Klansmen, he felt peace and forgiveness. "I asked God to be with me, and I asked Him to give me the strength to remain nonviolent and to forgive them." He said he experienced something beyond himself. "I felt a total peace come over me. I felt that I was just surrounded in a hug of love."
Zwerg, a retired minister, looks back on the Freedom Rides with the same mindset about love, forgiveness, and action he had 60 years ago. He also looks toward the future and what young people can do. "If you think the world needs to be more loving, start with yourself."
Theresa Shadrix is the former special publications editor at The Anniston Star (2005-2012) and former managing editor of Longleaf Style magazine (2006-2012). She is an English Language Arts and journalism teacher at Jacksonville High School and adjunct instructor at JacksonvilleState University.