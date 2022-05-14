Freedom Ride commemoration brings out history

Joan Mulholland was among the second wave of Freedom Riders to fight for integration and racial equality. Back in 1961, her group of activists served as reinforcements for those who made the first rides.
Such as those who came through Anniston on Mother’s Day, 1961.
Saturday, her son by her side, Mulholland made the 700-mile journey from her home in Arlington, Va., to lend her voice to a program commemorating the 61st anniversary of the bus burning in Anniston.
Life-long civil rights activist and self proclaimed veteran “troublemaker,” Mulholland has made it her purpose to try to right some of the injustices found in the United States.
“In Sunday school, we had to memorize all these verses about treating people the way you want to be treated, and love thy neighbor as thyself, and” — Mulholland paused — “I thought we should do it.”
Joining Mulholland at Saturday’s program at Zinn Park in Anniston were two other Freedom Riders of the era, Ameen Rasheed Tuungane and Bob Zelner. Around 50 people sat around the staging area once the speeches began, but the entire event lasted around 8 hours — with opportunities to meet the Freedom Riders, board a replica bus like the Greyhound that was burned, and learn about the history of the Freedom Rides.
An interracial group of protesters, the Freedom Riders were traveling through the Southeastern U.S. to test compliance with a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that had outlawed segregation in interstate transit facilities. When they arrived in Anniston, a white mob beat the nonviolent protesters and burned one of their buses, shocking the conscience of the nation and galvanizing support for the Freedom Riders’ cause.
Mulholland said she got involved with the Freedom Rides while she was a student at Duke University and participated in some of the student protests. She said another student in her group of protesters was among the original Freedom Riders on the bus that was burned, and at the time, she operated under the idea that if one soldier falls, more step in to take his place.
“Following the teachings of Gandhi, ‘if one of us can’t continue, someone else has to take their place,’ so the sit-in students from across the South came in to take the place of the Freedom Riders who couldn’t continue,” Mulholland said.
Many of those present around the park Saturday said Freedom Rides weren’t in their curriculum in school, however. Christiana Gooden, 21, of Anniston, said she was not taught about the Freedom Riders at Saks High School while she attended. Gooden learned of the Freedom Rides through her parents and familial ties.
“As school, we were only taught that, for black people, our history ended with slavery,” Gooden said. “When it actually began as us being kings and queens and flourishing and thriving. That’s what I was taught my history was and then when I got to school it was more focused on slavery and intergration and Martin Luther King and stuff like that. But they never wanted to talk about Malcom X or the Freedom Riders.”
Gooden said she felt as if there was a fundamental gap between what is taught in schools and the actual history of the area.
“I personally feel like they try to coddle and protect, instead of telling us just the raw and uncut truth about this nation’s history,” Gooden said. “They water it down and try to coddle the people’s feelings and such but I think in order for history not to repeat itself, you definitely should tell the ugly truth about it.”
The hour-long anniversary program included a performance of the Anniston High school Choir, poetry readings from the participants of the Anniston Heritage Festival, and speech from the Freedom Riders present.
“This is an event we’ve been planning for several months now, working with the Freedom Riders to get them out here, and to help them share the story of the Freedom Rides in the community where the event or a major part of the event took place,” said Jessica Epperson, with the National Parks Service and Freedom Riders National Monument.
There to teach about the history of the Freedom Riders, Dorothy Walker of the Alabama Historic Commission helped attendees by giving out informational pamphlets and answering any questions. Behind Walker sat the replica bus with its tight space in between the rows and cramped benches. Walker said being inside the bus allowed one to understand what it must have been like for that small space to be under attack.
“You get a sense of what they must have been going through during that attack, but still willing, even after what happened to the group in Anniston that went to Birmingham, the students coming — 18, 19, 20-year-olds signing their wills and saying someone has to go,” Walker said.
“Here was a group of people — 436 — who risked their lives, who risked their education, who risked their future, who risked their families, who risked everything to change the way we get to travel as American citizens, and we don’t even take the time to know the story,” Walker continued, noting that most schools in the area do not teach on the subject.
The warm air blanketed the park and raindrops threatened overhead while the speakers and performers each took their turn at the podium. One little boy sang a song about Martin Luther King Jr. as the audience beamed smiles at the baby-like voice.
At the meet-and-greet portion, Tuungane signed books and other memorabilia as he told his story to attendees. Tuungane was also among the second wave of riders and said that the various areas of riders had slightly different methods of fighting against injustice. Tuungane was among the Jackson, Miss., wave who purposefully went to prison to damage the economy.
“They thought they taught the Freedom Riders a lesson so there wouldn’t be anymore Freedom Riders,” said. “We couldn’t have the forces against us to say that they had a victory.”
He said in order to imprison that many people, the city had to hire more guards and find more places for them to stay. In addition to the economic fallout, said it garnered unwanted national attention for the south. He said that was one way he knew the Freedom Riders could fight, through economic means and through public opinion.
Asked why he felt the pull to join the Freedom Riders, Tuungane said, “I was tired of the way blacks were treated, period. Not just on buses, but housing, lunch encounters, the way we were treated in the whole country.”
“People needed to come and let them know that we would fight for what we believed in,” he said.